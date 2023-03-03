Hey, have you heard? Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are coming back to town for this summer’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival June 15-18. The full lineup was announced earlier this week, so if you’re already in the know, it’s not necessarily new news, but it’s still exciting.
Every June for the past five decades, festivarians, as Bluegrass fans are known, have made an annual pilgrimage to the box canyon for the now-legendary festival. Inspired by the beauty of the natural landscape and the skillfully played music from a multitude of genres, the gathering has long been a bucket list destination for musicians and music fans alike. Produced by Planet Bluegrass, this year’s Telluride Bluegrass is set to be one for the record books, and as it should be, since 2023 is the 50th annual edition.
For the golden anniversary, Planet Bluegrass shared a laundry list of festival-veteran performers and only-at-Telluride collaborations fit for such a celebration. Joining Plant and Krauss in Telluride Town Park this year is long-time friends of the festival The String Cheese Incident, another matchup of Emmylou Harris featuring Watchhouse, the grand return of now-supergroup Nickel Creek, the ever-venerable Sam Bush, and the original Béla Fleck & The Flecktones lineup. Bush and Fleck have stepped foot on the Telluride Bluegrass main stage many times as part of a little band you may have heard of called New Grass Revival.
This year’s bill also includes Gregory Alan Isakov, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Punch Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Telluride House Band, Sarah Jarosz, Tim O’Brien Band, The Peter Rowan Band, The Earls of Leicester, Chris Thile, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Bella White, Yasmin Williams, Town Mountain, Two Runner, Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba, and Full Cord (winners of the 2022 Telluride Band Competition).
“Fifty years is an incredible accomplishment in the music industry; one you don't see often. We are thrilled to have made it to this milestone,” said Grace Barrett, Planet Bluegrass director of communication and partnerships. “There is such plentiful history in Telluride, from the rich age of mining to the plethora of exceptional musicians that have serenaded the Valley Floor over the years, and we couldn't have made it here without the devotion of each and every one of our festivarians. Here's to the next 50!”
Fans lucky enough to have obtained tickets already can still purchase camping passes or enter a song in the Troubadour Contest online at bluegrass.com/telluride. For those still trying to grab a ticket, Planet Bluegrass will be putting all refunded tickets back on sale in the coming weeks. You can find all information about the refunded ticket resale and other ticketing policies online as well.
KOTO teamed up with Planet Bluegrass for the locals’ ticket sale this year, which was held at the radio station’s longtime headquarters on North Pine Street. All the four-day passes sold out, KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone explained, but the remaining single-day tickets will be made available for locals whenever the Bluegrass Box Office opens before the festival.
“KOTO had a blast selling tickets for Planet Bluegrass on Wednesday. We got to see so many friends and neighbors come through. Everyone was all smiles because they were just stoked to get their Bluegrass goods,” she added. “We love our partnership with Planet Bluegrass and hope they'll consider us again in the future to help facilitate local ticket sales. It was awesome to have the Bluegrass team here that morning, too! They were part of the hype squad and helped us hand out hot chocolate and doughnuts. It was good vibes all around.”
Since its early years, the unique genre of “Telluride Bluegrass” has embraced a diverse family of artists, including Bush, Plant, Mumford & Sons, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Jason Mraz, Greensky Bluegrass, Emmylou Harris, and many of the world’s most virtuosic acoustic instrumentalists — the majority of whom have returned to the festival for 25-plus years. With music on the main stage, intimate workshop performances at Elks Park, late-night indoor NightGrass concerts, and pickin’ in campgrounds and condos until dawn, Telluride Bluegrass is still the “granddaddy of the modern festival circuit,” as Relix magazine has called it.
For more information, visit bluegrass.com/telluride.
