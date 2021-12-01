Just in time for the holidays, Ah Haa School for the Arts presents the Cup and Bowl Show, an exhibition at the Daniel Tucker Gallery, which opens Thursday and will run through Jan. 29 during regular business hours at the Ah Haa School for the Arts from noon to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.
An opening reception will kick-off the exhibit Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Cups and bowls carry many meanings, but most fundamentally, they represent the sharing of food and the gathering of community. What better way could there be to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another than through a community exhibition of cups and bowls?
Ah Haa's Cup and Bowl Show aims to involve local artists from the Telluride community. Ah Haa put forth an open call to artists of all ages and skill levels to submit their cups and bowls to the show, and everyone who submitted will be included in the exhibition.
"We wanted to provide a space for all of our artists, of all ages and skill levels, to showcase their creations" gallery curator Kris Kwasniewski said in a news release, "even though COVID has limited our ability to share food communally, we can still welcome everyone to share their creativity."
Ah Haa reached out to 12 local artists to participate in the Cup and Bowl Show to get the ball rolling. The works submitted provide the foundation of the exhibition, which also showcases works by artists of all ages, in all stages of their creative careers.
"We are so delighted with the wide array of pieces that members of the community at large have submitted," Kwasniewski said.
In conjunction with the Cup and Bowl Show, Ah Haa partnered with the Wilkinson Public Library to offer free classes for youth, teens and adults.
"If we are going to invite anyone from the community to include their work in the Cup and Bowl Show, we then also need to provide free access to different mediums and tools," Kwasniewski said.
Ah Haa is committed to nurturing emerging talent and encouraging everyone to try something new. Free classes will take place both before and after the exhibition opens.
Visit www.ahhaa.org for class details and to sign up for a free ceramics class. Also, keep an eye on the Wilkinson Public Library events and activities offerings for even more free Cup and Bowl Show opportunities.
For additional information or questions, visit the Ah Haa School's website at ahhaa.org or call 970-728-3886.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.