Wednesday, May 18
1) Chef Lucas Price offers a class in Cooking Jackfruit Vegan Tamales Wednesday in the Ah Haa School’s sleek new culinary setting. The class is from 12-1:30 p.m.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club meets Wednesday at the Elks Club for networking and fellowship from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and guests are welcome (email telluriderotary@gmail.comif you’d like to attend).
3) What’s your specialty: Red, Green, or Christmas? Enter your best salsa in the Wilkinson Public Library’s Salsa Slam Wednesday, and let the judges decide! Judging beings promptly at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
1) There’s a Community Fundraiser for Ukraine Thursday in the Transfer Warehouse, featuring live music by Flatliner Express, The High Country and For My Family, from 5-8 p.m. Donations (much appreciated) will be accepted at the door.
2) The band Public Opinion plays under Ridgway's night sky at the 610 Courtyard Thursday, with sets at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
3) Tonight’s your last chance to catch ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ at the Nugget Theatre’s screen. The film shows at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 20
1) Paint watercolor bouquets and enjoy an adult beverage at ArtBAR Friday in Ridgway. It’s at cocktail hour, but of course. Visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
2) Sommelier Bryan Thames offers a rose pairing at the Ah Haa School Friday from 6-8 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
3) Joint Point plays a seasonal kickoff party in the Transfer Warehouse Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
1) Drop off your electronics for recycling Saturday at the Gondola Parking Garage Bridge beginning at 10 a.m.
2) Lavalanche performs for free in the Transfer Warehouse tonight at 7 p.m.
3) Leslie Mendelson is in concert at the Sherbino Theater this evening; the seated show starts at 7:30 p.m. (purchase tickets at sherbino.org).
Sunday, May 22
1) Ninos Bailando offer a matinee performance of Music and Dancing for Toddlers Sunday at the Wilkinson Public Library. There’s no admission charge (there never is at the library). The show starts at 3 p.m.
2) The Yawpers take the stage at the Sherbino Theater tonight, with Augustus as the opener. The curtain rises at 8 p.m.
Monday, May 23
1) Drop by an After School Read Aloud Session hosted by the library, with the kiddos this afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m.
2) The Listening Club offers a deep dive discussion of a seminal record album, plus free pizza, plus-plus the chance to receive said album on vinyl, every month. It takes place at 6 p.m. tonight at the Telluride Music Company (please register in advance at telluridelibrary.org/events so the hosts know how much pizza to bring).
3) Open auditions for Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park are tonight from 5-8 p.m. The play this summer is the Bard's comedy ‘All’s Well That Ends Well,’ and all abilities are invited to try out. Email sasha@telluridetheatre.orgfor beta.
Tuesday, May 24
1) Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park open auditions for ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ continue for one more night, from 5-8 p.m Sasha is still the contact: reach her at sasha@telluridetheatre.org.
2) Go forth, assemble, and discover your bliss: Mindful & Meditative Rock Mandalas are on the (metaphorical) menu at the Wilkinson Public Library this evening, from 5:30-7 p.m.
3) Alex Maryol performs in Ridgway’s 610 Courtyard tonight, with sets at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at sherbino.org.
