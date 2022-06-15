Bela Fleck has been on an epic journey over the past year. He emerged from “Banjo House Lockdown” with his wife and banjo collaborator Abigail Washburn and their two sons in tow as they made their first live performance in over a year at last summer’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
“We were so happy to be back at Telluride, and the reduced crowd actually made things much easier, as we were most concerned with keeping our kids safe from COVID,” Fleck says from the final leg of his journey back to the box canyon bluegrass hub. “Being outdoors and hearing music and playing music was just fantastic. And being there for two weeks was lovely, because we got well acclimated to the altitude, which usually doesn’t happen.”
Telluride is always a touchstone stop in any year for Fleck, whether he’s touring as a duet with Abigail, with his band the Flecktones, with symphony orchestras, or with jazz icons like the late Chick Corea, all of whom Bela has brought to the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage in Town Park. In 2021, Fleck and his Telluride House Band mates — Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan and Bryan Sutton — previewed some new Fleck songs from “My Bluegrass Heart,” and later that summer, Fleck debuted the album on stage at RockyGrass, launching a multi-phased tour with rotating ensembles of the elite pickers that both inspired and were inspired by his career.
“RockyGrass was quite exciting because of the debut of the new band,” Fleck says. “These guys busted their asses to make that first show one we could all be very proud of. It felt like all the hard work paid off, and it couldn’t have gone better. But now that we've been playing this music for nearly a year, it truly has hit another level. I’m thrilled to play the main stage at Telluride with this band, this material, and the special guests we will include. It’s a place where the musicians can really show off their skills, and it feels like everyone is putting a lot of heart into it.”
“My Bluegrass Heart” earned Fleck his 16th Grammy award in his 12th category, the first he’s won in an actual “bluegrass” category. The album owes a debt to musical relationships born and bred on stage in Telluride and the unique take on bluegrass that Fleck calls “the root of my musical soul.”
“My first year (at Telluride Bluegrass) would have been ’82, and performing there with New Grass Revival was an incredible experience, my entree into the big-time bluegrass world,” he recalls. “As the years went on, I found my own identity apart from the band, but those nine years of New Grass were formative for me, and I just loved it.”
It was a period when, as he tells it, he learned more about music than at any time in his life. The exposure to such a wide-ranging array of musicians making the pilgrimage to Telluride every year offered him additional insight into his expanding musical horizons, and regardless of the direction his musical explorations took him, they always came back to Telluride.
“Incredibly, when I moved on to new projects, Telluride continued to embrace my music, and I am one of the lucky ones who gets to come back each year and do my thing,” Fleck explains of his post-New Grass years. “I guess I grew up at Telluride, and I still am growing up there at age 63.”
Much of the inspiration for “My Bluegrass Heart” came from wanting to continue a musical legacy that goes back to the late Tony Rice’s “Manzanita” album and Fleck’s own “Drive” and “The Bluegrass Sessions,” all relying heavily on variations of the House Band members, who he still counts among his musical heroes. The album gave them the chance to have their first legitimate tour together, representing one leg of the twin ensembles touring behind the album over the past year.
“The closest was the 1999 tour for ‘Bluegrass Sessions,’” Fleck says of the chance to tour with his peer group of unparalleled pickers. “It was the Telluride House Band, except with Mark Schatz instead of Edgar Meyer. It was one of the greatest musical moments in my life. This is the first time since then that that set of folks has gone out together, and I think everyone had a blast.”
The other core touring ensemble who debuted at RockyGrass and will be featured in Fleck’s Thursday night set in Telluride include Schatz, Sutton, Sierra Hull, Michael Cleveland and Justin Moses. Along with album contributors like Chris Thile, Billy Contreras, Andy Leftwich, Domenic Leslie and Paul Kowert, they represent the next generation of bluegrass-based innovators running relays with Fleck and the old guard, and he doesn’t need to look any further than stage left and right when searching for the pickers carrying the mantle of progressive bluegrass.
“The cats who are playing with me or who recorded on the album are a pile of ’em,” Fleck confirms. “Boy, there are some great players around these days.”
The album is emblematic of the evolving spirit of Telluride, an ongoing mix of mastery and precision filtered through a spirit of improvisation and pushing the musical limits.
“During the rehearsals, I stayed open-minded to see what great ideas the band would bring,” Fleck says of the creative process of crafting the 19 songs that would appear on the double-disc album. “By the time we recorded, I could incorporate their ideas into the final arrangements. For me, the more input everyone has, the more they own the music when they play it live, and everything is much richer. That said, there are times and sections where what I had written was very explicit. It had to be exactly those notes. So It’s a combo of highly structured sections and highly improvised, everyone kicking in ideas as well as me being very controlling.”
Increasingly, as the project took shape, Fleck was able to craft songs to the particular strengths of the musicians he knew would be participating in the project.
“Some of the newer pieces were written when I knew who was gonna be on the session,” Fleck explains. “I’d go, ‘Hm, I’ve got Thile and (Billy) Strings, this tune can have more complexity.’”
The tandem tours culminated when both groups came together, augmented by others from the album, for a blizzard-delayed show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, followed by a bookend performance at Carnegie Hall the next night.
“For me it was more than two ensembles, because we had Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, and everyone played with everyone at some point,” Fleck notes. “It was a stellar show. I know, because I had the job of mixing it afterwards for a TV special we will be releasing. Everyone played at their very best, maybe because we didn’t know until the last minute whether the show would actually happen. Between COVID and a raging blizzard, we had our challenges. But I can confidently say it was an incredible musical success.”
With all the musical trails he’s blazed, it says a lot that he ranks those pair of shows at the peak of his musical highlight reel.
“The greatest experience possible, with all my friends and peers pulling together to do my music,” Fleck says. “I am very fortunate. I won the lottery.”
And best of all, he shared his winning ticket, offering multiple generations of musical masters a rare opportunity to delve deep into an extended and ongoing collaboration.
“I don’t remember anything like this,” Fleck says, searching for a reference point from his own days as an up-and-coming bluegrasser. “The closest would have been the ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken: Volume Two,’ Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Earl Scruggs and Jimmy Martin, etc. But that was pretty straight-ahead, and very vocal.”
Circle 2 had a two-year run on the Telluride stage, hosted by the Dirt Band starting in 1989, the last year for New Grass Revival. Appearing on that album was another bit of a breakthrough for the band, even though they were in the process of breaking up — their final show coming later that year on a New Year’s Eve bill with Bonnie Raitt and the Grateful Dead.
“It was bittersweet, in that we could never get that kind of big gig when the band wasn’t about to break up,” Bela laments of New Grass Revival’s finale with the Dead. “We ought to have had more of a place in that community, but we were just a little too early. It’s kind of like we finally got respect, but then we were done.”
This year’s festival provides an unusual reunion, as Phil Lesh returns to Telluride to close the festival, having first played in Town Park during a two-night series of Grateful Dead shows in 1987.
“I don’t know Phil personally,” Fleck says of the unbroken circle playing out in Telluride. “I did have a warm friendship with Jerry Garcia, who had New Grass Revival and the Flecktones open for the Dead on different New Year’s Eves at the Oakland Coliseum. He also had the Flecktones open for the Jerry Band at the Greek, and there was a David Grisman and Jerry set at Squaw Valley that I got to sit in on. The Flecktones also opened for Bob Weir once, and that was fun, with sitting in as well.”
That spirit will reign over the festival this weekend, as Fleck ramps up with “My Bluegrass Heart” Thursday and unleashes one of the fest’s closing sets with the House Band Sunday, with plenty of drop-ins between the two. Fleck summed it up well in his acceptance speech at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Fame induction for New Grass Revival in 2020.
“New Grass Revival really knew how to have fun,” he said. “We had a blast together. But when we hit the stage, we pulverized that poor thing.”
Fair warning to the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage as Fleck hits the boards with his bluegrass banjo: prepare to be pulverized.
