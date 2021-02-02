If you’re a movie lover, now is your time: These days, you can stream literally thousands of movies from every conceivable genre, all from the comfort of your couch.
Yet despite the bounty of cinematic choices, you have much less of a chance to hear from a movie’s director — the brains behind the project — and what inspired him or her to create this work.
When you do get that opportunity, chances are (and rightly so) you’ll have to pay an online admission fee, the way you would purchase a ticket to attend a film.
That’s what makes the Wilkinson Public Library’s winter film series —the latest iteration of which is Thursday — special. Titled Film Buffs, the series offers not only a link to a free screening followed by a discussion with a knowledgeable local cinemaphile, but tomorrow night, that cinemaphile is none other than the movie’s director, Suzan Beraza, who will discuss her documentary, “Massacre River.”
The film examines the consequences of a 2013 court ruling in the Dominican Republic that effectively revoked the citizenship of those were born in the DR, but of Haitian descent (though separate countries, Haiti and the DR share the same island in the Caribbean).
Beraza — the festival director of Mountainfilm — was in the DR to make a film about sex tourism, “when as we got to know one of our subjects better, she intimated that she was going through an extremely tough time” because of the court decision, which effectively left her “a woman without a country,” Beraza said — no longer (despite her birth) qualified for residency in the DR, and (despite her heritage) not a legal resident of Haiti, either.
The woman’s struggle resonated acutely with Beraza, who was born in Jamaica, went to school in Puerto Rico and whose father, who is Spanish and Cuban, relocated to the Dominican Republic when she was in the 11th grade.
“I feel very much at home here, and I have family here,” the Telluride resident said (indeed, on Thursday Beraza will beam in from the DR, where she’s been visiting her brother and escaping winter in the San Juans).
“My thanks to the documentary gods,” Beraza added. “They usually lead you in a much more interesting direction. You can start down one road, telling one story, but that’s the exciting part.” When a filmmaker — or a reporter — sniffs out something more interesting, “You have to pivot,” she said. “So, we changed.” By focusing on one woman, and her family, “We told the story” of the fallout of the DR’s “xenophobic decision” to say that, “No, people of Haitian descent were now considered to be ‘in transit,’ even those same people had been invited there to do the work, such as harvesting sugar cane and other forms of manual labor, that others wouldn’t do.”
If the Dominican court’s decision reminds you of the recent behavior of another country and its stance toward immigration, well, that’s the point. “I was hoping viewers would see the parallel between the DR’s xenophobic policies and our own,” Beraza said frankly. “Treating humans as ‘the other’ never serves us well when we’re really loving and compassionate people.”
NEXT UP: MOUNTAINFILM
The past year has been tough for documentary filmmakers. “I think some people had just gone into post-production” when the pandemic hit, “and were able to use the time to hunker down and do their editing,” Beraza said. “Others, who were in production, had to take several months off” as COVID-19 spread. “But documentaries are a little more fluid.” Just as Beraza pivoted to make a different movie than the one she’d originally intended, “people who make documentaries can adjust a little more easily,” she said. “They have smaller crews. Our number of submissions for Mountainfilm is pretty dang close to what they were last year, so I think by this point, people have sort of figured it out.”
Audiences have figured it out, too: they’ve realized they can see a lot more online than they ever could in-person. “The most exciting thing about Mountainfilm online is, so many more people have had it touch their lives,” Beraza said. “People all over the world have been able to appreciate it for the first time, based on their friend’s and family’s recommendations. Telluride isn’t an easy place to get to: many people can’t afford to come here, or can’t travel here because of their health. We’ve heard so many beautiful stories of those who were able to attend who never could have before. For sure, the festival will be online again this year.” As for any in-person gatherings, she added, “that will be decided as we get closer.”
Mountainfilm Online goes from May 31 to June 6 this year (complete information and tickets are at mountainfilm.org). Beraza will discuss her documentary “Massacre River” during the Wilkinson Public Library’s Film Buffs series tomorrow night. Screen the film in advance (there’s a link at telluridelibrary.org, where you can also register to join the discussion). Then join a chat with Beraza Thursday at 7 p.m.
