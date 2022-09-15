An alpine setting is ideal for artistic expression. The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — justly famous for its rich mix of live blues, funk, jam-band and other musical acts on the Town Park stage — even employs the San Juans in its advertising, describing itself as “one of the most scenic” fests in the country, “with breathtaking mountain peaks for a backdrop.”
The fest quotes B. B. King on its homepage: when the great blues artist first performed in Town Park in 2004, he gazed out and said, “Out of the 90 different countries I’ve been to, I’ve never seen anything more beautiful than what you have here.”
There are other forms of artistic expression in these mountains beside aural right now, though, and it’s an ideal time of year to see these works. You might take a break from a musical set or two this weekend to enter “The Unknown Zone,” a public installation of 10 hand-painted, reclaimed doors by artist Brooke Einbender along the 2.5-mile Boulevard Trail in Mountain Village. This “zone” spans artistic genres: it is physical and visual, and invokes the spoken word (original poetry by Clare Hedin is on the back of each door). The exhibit is also “phygital:” “each physical door has a ‘digital twin’ 3D model minted as an NFT,” according to mindbender-art.com. Just like a traveling musician, Einbender, who collaborated with sound artist and healer Hedin, 3D modeler Mikael Mihranian and “virtual world builder” Timmy Edens, on this project, intends to take “Zone” on the road. This is “a long-term, seven-continent project,” Einbender explained to the Daily Planet. “Collectors will be able to acquire physical and digital doors from around the world and build their ‘doorfolio.’” “The Unknown Zone” is on display in Mountain Village through the end of this month. You’re likely to take the gondola on your way there from downtown (it’s the fast, most scenic way, and it’s free). Retired gondola cars were repurposed in Mountain Village during the pandemic. Whimsical and evocative, they became spaces to dine with your “pod” in, well, pods. The cars have since been reinvented yet again — even more creatively this time — in a collaborative project between the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Mountain Village and Telluride Arts. Eleven visual artists — Abby Fox, Alexis Zambrano, Christopher Warren, Emily Ballou, Emma Gerona, Margaret Rinkevich, Robin Arthur, Rosa Cruz, Sandra Richardson, Sherwood Smith and William Frownfelter — were chosen to bedeck the gondola cars, “adding vibrant works of art” to high-visibility spots and turning ordinary spaces into community landmarks” reminiscent of a time when the community came together, in inspired, expedient ways, to stay safe, and continue to welcome visitors.
Speaking of artistic repurposing, and Telluride Arts: the open-air, historic Transfer Warehouse, was repurposed by the nonprofit over the past two years for poetry readings, artistic installations and musical performances (it continues that tradition this weekend, when it will host Blues & Brews performances).
Another form of artistic expression, situated more deeply in the out-of-doors, is likely to appear in the next couple weeks. There have been two installations so far, in Swamp Canyon and on the Liberty Bell trail. The medium is yarn; the form is pom-poms; and the installations are intended to catch passerby off-guard. “Pom poms are soft, bright and innocent. They make you happy,” said the artist responsible for these recent, random eruptions of yarn-joy in the alpine landscape. “I want to make a very deliberate environment, which visitors will come upon unexpectedly, then enter, go under, be surrounded by and pass through.”
There’s a lot of problem-solving involved when it comes to putting up pom-poms — which is to say, hanging this exhibit — without stringing them across a trail “like a clothesline” or bedecking a conifer “like a Christmas tree,” said the artist, who works alone by flashlight at night, employs Leave No Trace principles and leaves installations up in the forest for just a few days. “When I took the poms down” from the Liberty Bell Trail the other day “everything was back to zero,” this person said. “It’s like it was never there. It was a clean slate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.