The Telluride Horror Show got the heebie-jeebies going over the weekend, and with Halloween just around the corner, there’s a creepy flicks fix to be had Friday night, when Palm Arts pairs up with the horror show to present a double feature of horror films, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Michael D. Palm Theater.
As part of Palm Arts’ Classic Cinema Series, the Friday double feature kicks off with modern horror masterpiece “Hereditary,” written and directed by Ari Aster, as his directorial debut, starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne.
“It’s a very terrifying, realistic kind of picture,” said Chris Vann, Palm Arts programming and development director.
The second film at 9:15 p.m. is “3 From Hell,” the final installment of the Rob Zombie trilogy, featuring Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding in his final performance — Haig passed away Sept. 21 — and starring Bill Moseley, Richard Brake and Sheri Moon Zombie.
“This movie wasn’t actually released until Tuesday of this week,” Vann noted. “It was important to me to show Sid Haig’s last movie because he was such a character actor in the 1970s and ’80s. I kind of wanted to celebrate his life, his work.”
In fact, Vann selects all the movies for the cinema series.
“I’m a huge cinema aficionado, going way back to my youth,” Vann said. “I choose movies that are interesting to me and movies I want to see on the big screen.”
The Classic Cinema Series, which launched last year, features four themed movies each quarter with a mission to celebrate the art of cinema, Vann explained.
“We are a venue that hosts three film festivals, and we just wanted to continue that celebration of the art of cinema,” he said. “This seemed like an interesting way to get it out there and do it for free.”
So far Palm Arts has screened 12 films as part of the series.
“We started with films from 1969, their 50th anniversary,” Vann said. “So we had ‘True Grit,’ ‘Midnight Cowboy,’ ‘The Bed Sitting Room’ and ‘Fellini Satyricon.’”
The following quarter, under the theme "The Works of Innovative Directors," featured directors who have reached cult-like status, including David Lynch, Martin Scorcese, Quinton Tarantino and Spike Lee.
Vann explained that there are only a few large production companies in the country that house movies. The one that Palm Arts works with is a distribution company that the Palm Arts buys its license from every year.
“Because we are located in a school facility, we are able to show movies across all genres and charge nothing for them,” Vann said.
That said, donations are always welcome, and Vann pointed out that viewers are often generous.
“We have some patrons who will come in and actually donate $50 to $100 just because they want to support a theater that is showing more boutique-kinds of genres of film and more arthouse type cinema,” said Vann. “Which is something that we just don’t have a lot of here in the valley.”
All donations support the Palm Arts Programming Fund, which offers diverse year-round productions in dance, comedy, music, lectures, films and cinema.
“We’d like everyone to come out and enjoy these movies as the Palm has the largest movie screen here in the region and top sound,” Vann said. “I think everyone can gain something from coming and seeing a movie here.”
The film series continues Dec. 14 with a holiday double feature presentation of the classic film “The Wizard of Oz”(50th anniversary) and the Charles Dickens-inspired classic film “A Christmas Carol” (1938). Palm Arts will commence a screenplay and dialogue series Jan. 24 that will continue through the winter. February brings the Oscar-nominated shorts to the Palm, featuring the year’s most spectacular short films on the big screen.
All movies are free with the exception of the Oscar-nominated shorts. Both movies Friday night are rated R and intended for audiences ages 17 and over only. Concessions will be open.
For more information on Palm Arts and the series, visit telluridepalm.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.