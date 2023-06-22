Ridgway RiverFest returns

The annual, goofy highlight of Ridgway RiverFest has never been a speedy event.
“Junk of the Unc,” as the homemade rivercraft race along the Uncompahgre in Rollans Park is known, isn’t intended for boats at all.
No actual boating materials or boating parts (or inner tubes) are allowed in the construction of your craft.
“Think outside the boat. Look around the yard and your neighbor’s yard. It’s a junk race, not a boat race,” RiverFest nautical adviser Clint Estes advises aspiring competitors on the event’s website. “Shin guards highly recommended!”
Shin guards recommended — and flotation devices mandatory — and maybe even binoculars recommended this year, too. This is the year where these home-crafted craft may not only float and bob, they could just streak away in a flash. For that matter, less-sturdy craft could come apart in this year’s surprisingly big water. According to RiverFest organizers, “double the water” will flow down the Uncompahgre Saturday, twice as much as last year and the most in the past four years.
As UWP board member Arlen Huggins put it, “You may want to take a good look at the flow the day of the race before you throw your junc in.”
Huggins is a board member of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, whose mission is to raise funds to protect and restore local watershed resources, which includes mine-site remediation, riparian-area restoration and more. RiverFest is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.
(“We believe in community fun, but our goal is to educate everyone and protect the economic, natural and scenic values of our local watershed,” as Pamela Cannalte, RiverFest’s silent auction and sponsor coordinator, put it.)
On Saturday, as RiverFest returns, Huggins hopes visitors will keep in mind that flows are high, not just for the sake of their junc but most importantly, for their personal safety.
“The biggest difference between this year and the last couple of years is, the snowpack is still running off,” Huggins said. “The impact on RiverFest specifically is that there won’t be a lot of playing around the river: The flow will be too high for families and little kids. It’s at a level where it’s dangerous, particularly if you don’t know how to swim, or are small, and can’t navigate the water on your own.”
One of the results is that the popular Rubber Ducky Race will be transformed into a Rubber Ducky Hunt (as it has in the past when the river proved too swift for safe ducky-deployment).
“The grand prize is $200 in cash, donated by Black Hills Energy,” Cannalte said.
Other races should be unaffected: “Entrants on standup paddle boards, inflatable and hard shell kayaks, rafts and canoes are expected to float easily to the finish line, compared to years when boulders and shallow water presented obstacles,” a news release says.
RiverFest goes from 12-5 p.m. Saturday; admission is free.
Sales of beer and margaritas, silent-auction items, and rubber-ducky entrants’ fees all benefit the UWP’s work.
Non-watery highlights include Newgrass and Celtic-style music by The Last Spike (from 3-5 p.m.) and a jazz saxophone performance by Yasuo Ishikawa, from 1:30-2:15 p.m. A pair of food trucks, Blue Ribbon Barbecue and Martin’s Tacos, will offer comestibles, and snow cones will be available (more water, frozen and flavored).
“Our silent auction is better than ever this year,” Cannalte said. “We’ve got spectacular items, including golf packages, dinner certificates, trips and sporting goods from local donors.”
The winner of the Junc of the Unc, “awarded to the craft with the best use of recycled materials,” is a guided trip on either the Via Ferrata in Telluride, or the one in Ouray (you choose).
“We’re fortunate to live in such a giving community, where everyone is so aware of watershed stewardship,” Cannalte said.
Abundant snows this past winter and spring “have been a big plus for the watershed,” Huggins added. “No one will lose their irrigation rights this year. Upstream users will benefit, as will the vegetation in the forest; it’s been a great wildflower season like no other.”
But all of the welcome moisture, Huggins cautioned, “has not been a game-changer for the reservoirs downstream. The Colorado River Basin is still in big trouble.”
To learn more about the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership and its work, and to see a schedule for Ridgway RiverFest, visit uncompahgrewatershed.org.
