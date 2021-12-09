Telluride Chamber Music Association and Palm Arts are thrilled to announce that the acclaimed Ivalas Quartet will be performing at The Michael D. Palm Theatre on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a news release. This concert will be the first of the association’s new year-round series. The quartet will also perform outreach workshops in the schools during their visit.
The Ivalas Quartet is a rising string quartet that performed their Carnegie Hall debut in January 2020. Ivalas Quartet seeks to enhance the classical music world with voices less known and sometimes unheard. By performing well known and beloved works for string quartet alongside quartets written by underrepresented BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, the Ivalas Quartet strives to bring all kinds of audience members together in musical celebration.
This concert marks the start of a new era for the association and promises to be a wonderful evening of classical music, welcoming for connoisseurs and newcomers alike. The concert will be held at the Palm Theatre with the audience seated on the stage for a uniquely intimate performance. There will be a meet and greet with the quartet after the concert, providing a chance to get to know the musicians.
Throughout this year, The association will be hosting concerts with distinguished artists such as the Ivalas Quartet, as well as continuing the new and popular “Happy Hour” series with local classical musicians. Each visiting group will also engage in outreach with the local schools to help inspire the next generation of musicians.
The Ivalas Quartet concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Advance tickets for this general admission show are $20 for students, $30 for adults and $35 on the day of performance. Tickets can be purchased at telluridepalm.com or at the door prior to the concert. Masks are required for the event, as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The audience has the option of spreading out in the theatre if desired.
