Come one, come all to Vaudeville at the Transfer Warehouse Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. A collaboration between the Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride Arts District and Telluride Theatre, the free event is making its return after a two-year pandemic break, and it’s sure to have something for everyone. While the public is encouraged to attend, you must be 21 years or older to get in. Sorry, kiddos, it’s an “adult-friendly” evening as Joanna Spindler, the library’s adult programs specialist, put it.
“The Oxford dictionary defines ‘vaudeville’ as ‘a type of entertainment popular chiefly in the U.S. in the early 20th century, featuring a mixture of specialty acts such as burlesque comedy, song and dance,’” she added. “In our community, we're surrounded by a whole cast of amazing performers, some of whose talents you might never guess. Vaudeville is a fantastic time to shine a spotlight on some truly wonderful local performing artists. The night is just one fun part of the library's adult summer program theme, Library at Large, which is a way to celebrate our many amazing community members and collaborators. We're so thankful to Telluride Arts for sharing the Transfer Warehouse with us, and to Telluride Theatre for curating the talent.”
The evening will feature all of the ingredients of a top-notch vaudeville act, including Telluride Theatre skits and burlesque performers, poetry readings from current San Miguel County Poet Laureate Spindler and Art Goodtimes, stand-up comedy, music, and chances to dance in between everything on tap. Adult beverages will also be available to purchase. Performers include Nat & Tuck, Lif Tkt, Ursula Ostrander, Tempest, Miss Bearlesque, and Tim & EK.
“Telluride Theatre is so excited to collaborate with the Wilkinson Public library on their Vaudeville night,” Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello said. “Traditionally, Vaudeville is a show with a mixture of acts, and we have just that showcasing music, comedy, burlesque, poetry and dance. With over 14 acts it will be a fun-filled evening celebrating our local talent and community.”
While there will be no shortage of entertainment, it’ll be a “brisk” bill so the audience can take in and enjoy everything on it.
“There’s room for people to take an intermission and go get a drink or do a little dancing,” Spindler said.
The Transfer Warehouse, which was built in 1906, is the perfect place to host such an event, she added in giving Telluride Arts kudos.
“They have been so wonderful about sharing the Transfer Warehouse space with us. It's such a cool, special space. And I cannot tell you how grateful we are to them for just continuing to share it with local entities,” she said. “I mean, it keeps it funky. It's the perfect space for something like this because it really is so Telluride.”
Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones is also grateful for the library and Telluride Theatre folks they work with on the event.
"We are so excited that this Telluride Transfer Warehouse tradition that showcases so much local talent is back,” she said.
With summer in full swing, the Vaudeville extravaganza is one of several upcoming events Spindler is excited about.
She mentioned the Canine Care Classes, including June 29 with Rachel Bellamy from 5-6:30 p.m., and the always popular pie contest July 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. Then there’s Stargazing with Ramona July 6 from 8:30-9:30 p.m. and Fly Tying with Ryan Hoglund July 7 from 5-7 p.m. There’s also the ongoing book club and Spanish happy hour events. It all makes for a “jam-packed schedule,” Spindler said, but given the
“We're just really excited to be offering a lot of events where we're going out into the community and sharing,” she added.
For more information about upcoming library events, visit telluridelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.