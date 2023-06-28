Telluride Theatre's secret soiree returns for year six

Telluride Theatre’s renowned secret soiree, the Gala, returns for its sixth year on Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m. Every year, the theme and location are kept under wraps, only revealed after attendees purchase tickets.
Sasha Cucciniello, Telluride Theatre’s artistic director, said the company drops hints about the theme and location leading up to the event. Previous themes have included Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, The Trip, Telluride Industries Retreat and Mountaintop Bigtop.
Each year a new theme is chosen and the night unfolds incorporating it into every aspect of the experience.
Telluride Theatre spares no expense in immersing the audience within the performance itself. In 2018, the Gala took place on private property in Aldasoro Ranch, transporting attendees to Wonderland. The White Rabbit helped to guide guests along various stops on the property for interactive fun, performance, food and drink.
“This year’s theme is something I have been wanting to do for a long time,” Cucciniello said. “We say the Gala is one night/one of a kind because it really is a unique, amazing experience for all of the audience in attendance.”
There will be no shortage of entertainment with the evening chock-full of events that include dinner, immersive art, live music, experiential theatre and more.
The event is described as a “full night” by Cucciniello.
Cucciniello said attendees can expect a scavenger hunt, video work and a light installation as a few examples of the entertainment planned.
“Our cocktail hour is always an immersive exploration of whatever the theme is,” she said. “Once the audience sits down for dinner, there is a show.”
More than 30 people within the Telluride Theatre community take part in staging the event, according to Cucciniello, who added, “I love creating and producing this event because each year is so different.”
Cucciniello said ticket sales are limited to 100 people to keep the event “intimate and fun.” The Gala has sold out in previous years, but there were still some tickets remaining as of press time for this story.
Telluride Theatre, whose motto is “Keep Telluride Weird,” employs over 100 local artists which include performers, musicians, dancers, designers, visual artists and writers. The company features six mainstage productions throughout the year that run the artistic gamut from original works to Shakespeare and burlesque to musicals.
Cucciniello said Telluride Theatre aims to bring vibrancy and creativity to Telluride. The company is committed to advancing the performing arts in the region through innovative productions, education programs and community involvement. Telluride Theatre bills itself as “theatre that lives in moments of truthful human connection, promotes joyful celebration and is an open dialogue, accessible to all audiences.”
The theatre company encourages people from all walks of life to get involved, providing a welcoming community, regardless of age, experience or other factors.
Telluride Theatre’s educational programs include Books Alive, which promotes childhood literacy through interactive performances in collaboration with the Wilkinson Public Library, the ACTion tour, an original production that brings engaging, educational children’s theatre to thousands of students in southwest Colorado and apprenticeships for high school and undergraduate students.
“We live, work, and breathe art and performance,” Cucciniello said.
Upcoming Telluride Theatre mainstage shows include the 33rd annual Shakespeare in the Park in July, which features the classic drama, Hamlet, and a production of Cabaret in December.
The Gala is one of Telluride Theatre’s biggest fundraiser events, contributing to a significant portion of the company’s annual budget to help offset production costs and pay the artists for their talents.
“The Gala is a great way for you to support your local theater company,” Cucciniello said.
Gala tickets can be purchased online at telluridetheatre.org.
