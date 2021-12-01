This winter at the Peaks Resort & Spa in Mountain Village, take a break from reality and make your way to Ty Gallenbeck's Mind Blown magic show.
In 2019, the show was recommended in Forbes Travel Guide as one of the top things to do in Telluride.
Growing up in Delta, Gallenbeck would play card tricks, not for the sake of magic, but as a "sucker bet." He recalled a time in middle school when he learned a card trick simply to trick people out of their candy or soda. It wasn't until he went to college that he fell in love with the art. Inspired by prolific street performer David Blaine, Gallenbeck was more interested in the man behind the curtain than the magic itself.
"It was like a problem I was trying to solve. I would show my college roommate these moves that I had learned because I thought the workings of how it worked were cool, and he would react because something impossible had just happened," he said.
Gallenbeck has traveled around the country with his act. However, for the past six years, his home base has been Mountain Village. Starting off with weekend shows at the Madeline Hotel, Gallenbeck transitioned to hosting his show at the Peaks this past year. Starting Dec. 17, Gallenbeck will have Friday and Saturday shows throughout the winter season.
Gallenbeck is not alone on stage. A tall, bearded man introduced Gallenbeck and then introduced himself as the "Beardiful Assistant." The man behind the beard is Nathaniel Ware.
"While most magicians have a beautiful assistant, Ty decided to have a 'Beardiful Assistant,'" Ware announces to the audience.
Ware and Gallenbeck grew up together, both graduating from Delta High School, and reconnected when Gallenbeck needed a cameraman for a couple of events.
"Now, at this point, it's become more than just running a camera. Nate's definitely part of the show," Gallenbeck said.
Throughout the show, Ware holds a hefty camera above his right shoulder, which projects a clear image on the TV behind Gallenbeck. This additional point of view provides more angles for skeptical audience members.
The venue is small and intimate. Gallenbeck, at most, sets out 60 chairs in five or six rows of 10. During each show, Gallenbeck makes a point of involving at least one person from each group in attendance. The closeness is also part of the magic.
"Everyone gets to be a part of the show, and when you're that close, I think some of the things that you watch take place on stage become that much more undeniable. When we do bigger events and venues, there's a disconnect because of the distance. Going from 20 feet away to five feet away … there's a huge difference mentally on how you try to wrap your brain around what you just saw," Gallenbeck said.
The small setting is less intimidating for participants. Instead of experiencing an uncomfortable spotlight, audience members feel they are a part of the show and contributing to the magic of the evening. Ware believes this connection with the audience is what sets Gallenbeck apart from other magicians.
"I really feel it is the fact that all the shows center around audience participation. There are not too many people out there that are willing to involve as many people as possible in their show. It makes it feel like the show was put on just for you and not this huge production," Ware said.
Gallenbeck has the friendly energy of a youth pastor, which makes sense as Gallenbeck was studying to become one before turning to magic.
"I was surprised when I found out that he went down the magician path. When we were in high school, Ty was all about music and skateparks. I never in my wildest dreams thought he'd become a magician," he said.
Ware, whose background is in aviation, acknowledged that he never anticipated being involved with magic either.
"I never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be a part of something so great," he added.
Ware and Gallenbeck foster a sense of community within a room full of strangers, most of whom are unfamiliar with magic. The community has always played an enormous role in Gallenbeck's career. He first connected with The Madeline after his daughter's kindergarten teacher in Delta, who had also taught in Telluride, encouraged him to reach out to the hotel.
Six years later, Gallenbeck has become a staple for locals and visitors alike in Mountain Village.
"I have loved it in so many ways. Just being in the community for the last six years, you really start to feel that the local community is so tight-knit in the way they look out for each other and help each other out. … Telluride is the perfect mix of luxury, weirdness and small town all wrapped into one," Gallenbeck said.
Local Elizabeth Edwards attended the Saturday show after seeing the event posted on the Telluride Sweet Deals Facebook page. At the show, Gallenbeck called on Edwards to participate and asked her for two $1 bills. Edwards left the show with the two bills as souvenirs, now touched by magic but still useable.
"What was special about the show was that it was catered towards adults … and the tricks were quite complex. It also involved a high level of audience participation. I am still trying to figure out what the secret is to his magic touch," Edwards said.
Even after performing over 500 shows in Mountain Village, the Mind Blown show continues to improve, Gallenbeck explained.
"Being able to perform in a town like Telluride is absolutely a dream come true," he said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mindblowntelluride.com. You can also follow Gallenbeck on Facebook and Instagram @mindblowntelluride to be the first to hear about local deals.
