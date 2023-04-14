Art Goodtimes is alive and building relationships

Art Goodtimes, local poet, journalist and five-term San Miguel County Commissioner who retired in 2016, known for his amanita-spotted red Toyota truck at the head of the annual Telluride Mushroom Festival Parade, for his booming voice that can also be soft and soothing, and for his practice of weaving baskets during county commissioner meetings, is back from a three-year challenge with cancer, continuing his life’s work of building relationships.
This spring, Goodtimes, now 77, is focusing on being an elder and building relationships by sharing poetry and passing the gourd in a gourd circle.
Goodtimes learned “the passing of the gourd” from Dolores LaChapelle, who founded the Way of the Mountain Learning Center in Silverton, Colo., in 1975. A gourd circle “is about really listening,” Goodtimes said, and usually follows poetry readings with giving everyone a chance to share their own words.
“The one constant in my life has always been poetry. Storytelling. It’s a long tradition,” he said.
It’s a tradition that involves building relationships, he said, which is Goodtimes’ main motive in everything he does.
LaChapelle also taught people to “find a sacred place and stay there,” Goodtimes said. He made the choice to stay in San Miguel County.
“I’ve been really blessed with great colleagues, teachers, friends and I feel really blessed to have done my work here,” he said.
Goodtimes worked on building relationships through poetry, and then when he got into politics as a San Miguel County commissioner in 1997, he brought it there, too. He would weave his bright, multi-colored baskets during meetings, meditating on bringing all the ‘threads’ in the room together.
LaChapelle’s overarching focus, Goodtimes said, was on relationships. “When I read her book, ‘Sacred Land Sacred Sex Rapture of the Deep,’ in the 1990s, my takeaway was that we are on a path of self-destruction and we can only strengthen our culture through making relationships.”
So that’s what he set out to do — and not just with people.
In her introduction to Goodtimes’ 2007 book, “As if the World Really Mattered,” LaChapelle said, “Art Goodtimes … is registering more than the ‘merely’ human; he speaks for the land itself.”
And that is because, Goodtimes said, “We have to think of land as a living entity, to be in relationship with it, as Dolores said and as Indigenous people know.”
One result of his relationship-focused mindset was the San Miguel County apology to the Ute Indian Tribe in 2015. The county apologized to the Ute Tribe who had been pushed out of San Miguel County in the 1880s.
The impetus for that apology was a conference in Boulder where he heard Native American legal scholar Walter Echo-Hawk speak about reconciliation. The apology is just one step, Goodtimes said, and the acceptance is another. Next is reparations, but as “San Miguel County can’t do that part, we want to continue relationship,” he said.
One piece of that continuation is the free skiing for area tribal youth on Ute Youth Ski Day, organized through Telluride Institute, as Telluride ski area is on original Ute land, Goodtimes noted.
Danny Rosen, a close friend of Goodtimes, is co-owner of Lithic Press and Bookstore which published Goodtimes’ most recent book, “Dancing on the Edge: The McRedeye Poems” in 2019. Rosen said, “These days Art is doing just what he’s been doing forever, with more zest than ever. As he’s getting older, his urge to be in communities, to build community, deepens.”
Goodtimes has created a new poetry platform, The Telluwriters, a series of poetry sharing events that he is curating and will feature himself and the poets laureate from San Miguel County. He will be speaking at Mountainfilm this year, as well as several other events between now and Telluride Mushroom Festival.
Follow Art at https://goodtimespoet.blogspot.com/ and find out where his next relationship-building poetry event will be held.
