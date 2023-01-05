The 2023 Club Red winter concert series kicks off Saturday with the singer-songwriter sister act of Rising Appalachia at 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Village venue inside the Telluride Conference Center.
Leah Song and Chloe Smith are no strangers to Telluride, as the sisters most recently played the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June. As world travelers for nearly two decades, Rising Appalachia have merged multiple global music influences with Southern roots to create a unique sound. The sisters established the band and built an international fan base due to relentless touring, tireless activism and no small degree of stubborn independence.
“Everything in the life of Rising Appalachia feels like it's been a slow earn. Nothing has ever come to us on a silver platter. Everything has had to do with relationships and repeating our visits and showing up,” Song told the Daily Planet before Rising Appalachia’s Bluegrass appearance.
Rising Appalachia operates from the idea that taking the traditions of Southern music, which the sisters were born and raised with, the band can rise out of them, creating all different bridges between cultures and stories to make them feel alive. But it’s probably best to experience it for yourself, live and in-person.
Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) announced this week the full 2023 Club Red winter concert series slate. Joining Rising Appalachia on the schedule are Emily Scott Robinson and LVDY (Jan. 14), Spafford (Feb. 14), and Jackie Greene Band (March 16).
"We look forward to producing some new and unique acts this winter, along with local artists and fan favorite Jackie Greene to Club Red," Denise Mongan, producer of Club Red, said in a news release.
Robinson was originally scheduled to take the Club Red stage Dec. 1, but the show had to be moved at the last minute. Luckily, the local favorite is back this winter with Denver act LVDY.
Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely or learning the hard way on her first album for Oh Boy Records, with “American Siren.” With hints of bluegrass, country and folk, the eloquent collection shares her gift for storytelling through her pristine soprano and the perspective of her unconventional path into music. “American Siren” landed her on multiple 2021 "best-of" lists, including NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more.
Then Spafford, the jam band known for its astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, rocks Club Red on Valentine’s Day. Spafford has created a sort of private language comprised of both their talent as musicians, as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning ’90s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose.
Americana and roots singer-songwriter Jackie Greene, who has played Telluride many times over the years, closes out the winter series in March. A jack-of-all-trades, Greene is an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo, like he did as the lead guitarist for The Black Crowes in 2013.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Jackie Greene and his band back to Club Red for a night of rock ’n’ roll and true entertainment,” Mongan said.
Located at the base of Telluride's Ski Resort in Mountain Village, Club Red features plush décor, ambient lighting and intimate proximity between guests and artists to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience. Named by Skiing Magazine as one of ski country's best concert venues, Club Red brings a wide variety of crowd-pleasing entertainers to Telluride.
TMVOA, Telluride Ski & Golf, and the Peaks Resort & Spa support Club Red's winter concert series. All shows are for all ages, with various ticket levels, ranging from general admission to high-table seating to preferred platform seating and some VIP ticketed experiences.
Tickets are on sale and available for purchase at clubredtelluride.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.