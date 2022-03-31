All hail Bardic Trails: The Telluride Institute’s Zoom poetry program has provided a safe space over the last two years for creatives to come together in celebration of the written word.
This month’s edition — hosted, as always, by the Wilkinson Public Library — features guest reader Ja’net Danielo of California. The beauty of Trails’ landscape is that it is virtual, so guest scribes and attendees can come together to share poetry every month from anyplace in the world.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Danielo will read from her award-winning work, ‘The Song of Our Disappearing’ (2020).
“These are poems of quietly devastating grief, life-haunted poems of absence…poems that move beyond elegy toward a deeper imagining,” the poet Cecilia Woloch has written of Danielo’s debut collection. “Here, each existence, human and otherwise, is ‘a brief but holy thing.’ Reading these poems, I was reminded of how, while the shape of our grief changes over time, grief also alters us permanently, becoming part of who and what we are” and deepening us.
The works are a fitting coda to a pandemic (if this is what we are living in). “I’m excited to hear from Ja’net. It’s wonderful to learn from different poets and their processes,” said Joanna Spindler, an adult programs specialist at the Wilkinson who has hosted Bardic Trails on Zoom over the past year. Spindler knows whereof she speaks — and writes. She was inducted as San Miguel County’s newest Poet Laureate in January.
“Every month, we have a different award-winning poet-guest, and following the reading, we offer time for people to share their own works,” Spindler said. “It’s a really cool mix between established poets, and those who are coming into their own voices.”
Each meeting — “like everything the library offers,” Spindler emphasized — is free and open to all.
“You never want a paywall on creativity if you can help it,” she said. “Regional writers join us at pretty much every meeting, and each poet tends to bring their own crew, so it’s like a rotating cast of interesting characters. I really enjoy passing the microphone. It’s heartwarming to hear” such a rich, varying assortment of literary voices.
The meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. is the first of four offerings the Wilkinson has planned in celebration of National Poetry Month this April.
“Our next event is April 19: it’s a conversation between poet Sue Scavo, who just published her first poetry collection, ‘Buried (A Place), and Amy Irvine, who wrote ‘Desert Cabal,’ ‘Trespass’ and other desert-centric books and is a very beloved local author,” Spindler said. “Both of these writers do a lot of work at the intersection(s) of feminism; the body; ecology and sociology; and the planet itself. It’s a gift to have them at the library in conversation.”
“We’ve planned it as an in-person event,” from 5:30-7 p.m., Spindler added, “but if there’s a lot of interest in us holding it on Zoom, we can probably make that happen.”
The month ends with writing guidance from a poet. Elissa Dickson, a former San Miguel County Poet Laureate, has been hosting workshops with a different color as each month’s theme, and the hue in April (perhaps symbolic of a blank slate) is white.
“Super-creative, amazing writing has been coming out of Elissa’s workshops,” Spindler said. “The beauty of something like this is, people arrive with ideas, and they leave with something a bit more developed. Communal feedback is really helpful, especially when it comes from one so deft.”
The final event will use words in the celebration of something bigger than poetry: Earth itself. “We’ll be hosting an Earth Love Poetry Walk” Spindler said (Earth Day is April 22).
“We’ll go walking together with Art Goodtimes. I think it’ll be really sweet: A moment to gather and appreciate the ecology and the beauty that surrounds us with words, or singing, or storytelling can be very powerful.”
Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry Webinar with guest reader Ja’net Danielo is Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. To register, and learn more about the Wilkinson Public Library’s programs in April, visit telluridelibrary.org/events.
