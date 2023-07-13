The annual San Miguel Basin Fair begins Saturday, July 15, at the County Fairgrounds & Regional Park in Norwood. It’s the most exciting time of year for not only local cooks vying for top honors for their pickles, jams, pies and more, but for dozens of young people who’ve been hard at work raising livestock for show and sale through the 4-H program and National Future Farmers of America Organization. County officials are excited for this year’s Fair.
“The San Miguel Basin Fair is a fantastic opportunity for fun for anyone who relies on agriculture, and that would be everyone,” said District 3 Commissioner, Kris Holstrom. “It provides a venue for our youth and community members to show their skills in a variety of ways while connecting everyone in the County and surrounding areas with the heritage that continues to shape us every day.”
The Fair kicks off Saturday at the Event Center with the San Miguel Basin Fair Junior Horse Show at 9 a.m., and the popular public dessert tasting at the Norwood School at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the Community Potluck dinner is at 7:30 p.m. at the Event Center. Tuesday, July 18, the animal weigh-ins take place at the Event Center. The Small Animal Show is Wednesday at 10 a.m. and the Swine Show is at 7 p.m. in the Event Center. Thursday is a full schedule of events including the Large Animal Breeding Interviews at 10 a.m., the Peewee Bucket Lamb Show at 6:30 p.m. and the Lamb Show at 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 are the Open Fair days at the Norwood School from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. On Friday at the Event Center the Goat Show, the Peewee Bucket Calf Show and the Beef Show are at 9 a.m., 6:30 and 7 p.m., respectively. Saturday at 9 a.m., the Round Robin Showmanship event takes place, and at 11:30 a.m. it’s the Junior Livestock BBQ The Catch-A-Heifer contest will take place in the Events Center at 1 p.m. followed by the Junior Livestock Sale. The week culminates with the Family Dance at the Event Center beginning at 8 p.m.
San Miguel County’s ranching heritage is deeply ingrained in our history and ranching continues to play an important role in our beautiful West End communities. The Fair celebrates the work and commitment to the land that ranching families have abided by for generations.
“The County Fair is rich in local history and culture and tradition,” said Parks & Open Space Director Janet Kask. “It serves as a long-standing community event, which provides an important opportunity for local youth to learn, grow and develop through agriculture, art and consumer science. The Fair also provides an opportunity for local 4-H youth members to proudly exhibit their animals on display with the culmination of the Junior Livestock Sale.”
For more information, San Miguel Basin Fair Board President Regan Snyder can be reached at 970-210-3447.
