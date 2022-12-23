Burn off some of those Christmas calories by dancing the night away during one of the several events or concert on the schedule to begin the new week.
Monday kicks it all off with “Murder! At the Sheridan Opera House” at 8 p.m., doors are at 7:30 p.m. All seats are at round tables and can be bought individually. Buy a table of eight and receive a complimentary bottle of champagne.
Come to the quintessential whodunnit thriller at the estate of Sir Warren Peace and get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue and murder you will never forget, plus enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and desserts to die for with your ticket. There were less than 100 tickets available for the event, so don’t hesitate to grab one.
With a killer crowd of people just waiting for murder to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone looking over their shoulders and guessing who the next victim will be. Patrons can bribe suspects for clues and gather information to uncover the unhinged guest who is whacking all the invitees. Just be careful, because you could be next. Dress your best in evening wear and suits — this is a refined party, after all.
Tickets are $75, plus a $5 ticketing fee, which includes desserts and a glass of champagne.
For second night of the opera house’s Holiday Concert Series, the Sheridan Arts Foundation presents An Evening with Kiltro on Tuesday at 8 p.m., doors are at 7 p.m.
“Creatures of Habit,” the debut album from Denver Chilean-folk rock band, has put the emerging trio on the musical map. Seamlessly weaving ambient textures and looping guitars, Andean folk with flashes of shoegaze and lively percussion, Kiltro has created a fascinating world, somewhere both familiar and foreign.
“Denver breakout band Kiltro skillfully blends Chilean folk music with modern prog rock to create a sound that will keep you dancing for days and humming the harmonies that have quickly propelled this group to great heights,” Westword’s Chris Speed recently wrote.
Tickets are $30 for standard seats, and $40 for premium seats, plus a $5 ticketing fee.
Also on Tuesday, local favorite Jewel is hosting an intimate evening of connection, music and gourmet food with an eclectic group of leaders, philanthropists and artists that aims to raise funds and awareness for her Inspiring Children Foundation.
Purchase the dinner ticket through the opera house ticketing system and the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the 501c3 nonprofit organization that owns and operates the historic Sheridan Opera House, will receive 20 percent of dinner ticket sales, while 80 percent goes to Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. The event is at 6:30 p.m. at a private residence in Mountain Village. As of press time Friday afternoon, there were just a handful of dinner packages left, which include tickets to one of the two Jewel shoes Wednesday night. Those tickets are $3,000.
For the third night of the Holiday Concert Series, An Evening with Jewel includes two shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., doors at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
In case you forgot, Grammy-nominee Jewel, who recently won Season 6 of “The Masked Singer,” is a world-renowned singer-songwriter, actress, poet and philanthropist. These shows will also benefit her Inspiring Children Foundation and the Sheridan Arts Foundation.
Tickets for the concert are $125- $275 each, plus a $5 ticketing fee. The shows will be seated; rows A-J are on the main floor, while rows K-Q are on the balcony. There is imited legroom in rows O and P.
For more information on the upcoming events, and to purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.