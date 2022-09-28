If there is an attitude to describe Original Thinkers Festival, which takes place this weekend at the historic Sheridan Opera House, unafraid rises to the top. The gathering, founded in 2018 by filmmaker and forever curious cultural explorer David Holbrooke, is a heady mix of speakers, film and performance that boldly tackles some of the world’s most imposing problems and provides an incubator for solutions. It is a cauldron of hope, simmering over a fire of possibility. Tickets for the weekend of provocative programing are available at originatlthinkers.com.
“Original thinking is the most important thing we need right now,” Holbrooke said in a previous Daily Planet story. “We look around and the world seems crazy. It seems so much crazier in 2022 than it did in 2018. But we look at these intractable problems, whether it's climate or truth decay, or you all have this sort of collapse of a collective and say, ‘OK, how do we find our way out of this?’ And to me, that's going to take original thinkers. It's just that simple. The only way to not head back to some really troubling paradigms is, to me, to find the people and find the voices and find the ideas that will help us out of this morass. And that's what we're trying to do here and we're trying to do it in our own small way. We're not looking to cure cancer, but we're looking for people who will help us understand what the hell's going on in the world and find our own space to have some little kind of sanity.”
This year’s programming is a smorgasbord of wayfinding for those fascinated by the state of the world and its seemingly overwhelming array of social issues, environmental challenges and tattered ideals. In an effort to bring young people into the mix of idea generation, one film, “The Janes,” was shown in the high school this week. Educators there embraced the opportunity to present the film to seniors enrolled in AP English Language and Composition. David Lavender teaches those classes and said his students are very much looking forward to a Friday Q&A with the filmmakers and hopefully the Janes themselves.
“It is a terrific documentary that provides students with an intimate sense of what life was like for girls and women — many the same age as my current students — pre-Roe, and what a post-Dobbs world might look like,” Lavender said. “Indeed, regardless of one’s political persuasions, it is difficult to come away from the film without a sense of the backward lurch our country is currently experiencing. Not just in terms of women’s reproductive rights, but also with regard to race relations, police brutality and voting suppression, all ancillary issues that come up at various points in the film.”
Lavender’s 40-plus students responded positively to the film, he said, with no one choosing to opt out of the screening.
“My primary goal in showing the film is to inform them of the past in hopes of better understanding the present” he said.
Who are the Janes? According to the festival website, they were “a daring and covert collective of women in the Chicago area helping women in the late 1960’s and early ’70s get safe but illegal abortions. They called themselves the Janes and fortunately, their services were never needed again after Roe v. Wade verdict in 1973. Until now.”
Festival president Meredith Lavitt spoke to the gravity of the topics the festival is presenting and how crucial opening dialogue is to finding solutions.
“This year the festival lineup explores topics that we desperately need to be discussing as a society, from reproductive rights, finding new treatments for cancer to disrupting broken systems,” Lavitt said. “I look forward to exploring these big ideas in the intimate setting of the festival knowing that the relationships built and new ideas shaped will continue to bloom well after we wrap.”
A slew of impressive guests will be taking the opera house stage, including
Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, a leading voice internationally on climate change and how it intersects with our mental health and ecological grief; Pastor Brit Barron, author of the book “Worth It: Overcome Your Fears and Embrace the Life You Were Meant For,” which is about her journey from being raised in a conservative church setting, becoming a pastor of a megachurch at age 26 and then leaving it all to find her truth when she came out, married her wife and built a new life; Dr. Carl June, immunologist and oncologist, currently serving as a professor in immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Hannah Sharghi, who is working relentlessly to bring her father home from Iran where he is being held captive by the regime; and journalist Sheila White with the Street Sense newspaper, which chronicles what life is like on the streets.
Beyond the films and speakers, festival program director Laura Shaunette suggests that the very setting for the festival invokes inspiration.
“Telluride is such a special and inspiring natural venue for the one-of-a-kind experiences this festival offers,” she said. “From guided hikes to tea ceremonies, to conversations on a mountain, our audience is sure to leave empowered and energized to take new ideas into the world.”
There are still a variety of passes available, and for those interested, volunteer opportunities are also open.
The Big Idea Pass ($300) allows attendees to attend all the weekend shows, OT Spotlights and other activities, while the Eureka Pass ($2,500) provides some private patron events and supports Original Thinkers’ year-round mission. The Student & Educator Pass ($150) allows high school and college students and teachers to access all shows and OT spotlights. Individual tickets to single events are $30 the day of the event. Visit originalthinkers.com for a complete schedule, tickets and more information.
