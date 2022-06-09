The month of June is designated as Pride Month. For those of you who’ve already watched “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” playing at The Nugget this week, might I suggest that you stream a queer film. Let’s celebrate that there’s such a diverse selection to choose from. You could pick a classic films like “My Beautiful Launderette,” “Desert Hearts,” or “Victor, Victoria.” Or maybe a cult classic like “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” or “The Hunger.” Perhaps a more modern film like “Brokeback Mountain” or my favorite, “Weekend” (2011).
A new romantic comedy is streaming on Hulu, Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang’s film, “Fire Island.” With a nod toward Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” “Fire Island” features a group of gay friends navigating a different sort of class and social mores. Instead of a ball, there’s an underwear party. Instead of a brooding wealthy Darcy, there’s an uptight wealthy lawyer (Conrad Ricamora) that appears to view the friends with disdain. There’s matchmaking and cattiness. There’s dancing and swooning, and to make it realistic to Fire Island Pines, casual sex and drug taking.
It's light summer entertainment that happens to feature Asian men in the romantic leads and even better, to tell a story that centers on the importance of friendship. There’s a crush and some bad advice, and the rom com standard trick of a misunderstanding that leads someone astray. This will be the last year the tribe can gather as their Fairy Godmother, played by Margaret Cho, has to sell the beach house. Who will hook-up and who might find romance in their last Fire Island vacation?
Most people will know Bowen Chang from “Saturday Night Live.” He wrote the script with his friend Joel Kim Booster (actor, comedian, producer and writer) and the film is directed by a gay Asian director, Andrew Ahn. The film is charming; a little risqué, but also touching. The film doesn’t shy away from some of the cruelty that happens and acknowledges how white men of privilege (and looks) rule the island. If “Fire Island” feels a bit like a low-budget film made for television, it’s also great to think we’re in a time that makes space for that. It’s even distributed by Walt Disney Studios, which seems like a forward-thinking move on their part.
If there are more queer Christmas movies (see Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season”), why not queer summer rom coms, too? This is a trend I can get behind. In fact, there seems to be a trend in young adult movies on streaming services that feature queer teens in love. Disney+ is even using it’s latest “Love, Victor” (sequel to “Love, Simon”) and “Trevor, The Musical” to entice people to sign up for the service.
What I find ground-breaking is the latest trailer for a high school rom com, “Anything’s Possible” (premiering July 22 on Prime). It features a black trans girl as the lead. The film is directed by Billy Porter (“Cinderella,” “Pose”) and looks to have high production values and a great cast. With all the awful legislation across the United States trying to restrict and ban trans youth, it’s crucial that we get films like these shown far and wide.
It’s the youth of America that will lead the way to bring us to a future we can be proud of — not just for the month of June, but all year round. So stream a film, series or documentary that celebrates queerness and spread the pride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.