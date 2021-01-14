Parents want to protect their children and ensure they have a promising future. We want to keep all our children safe, but we go an extra step with girls. Young women are taught not to wear certain things, not to go to certain places at certain times and to manage the expectations of the boys around them. They’re taught to be "good girls" and to be modest. Act ladylike and not be such a tomboy. When movies and TV shows feature women in jeopardy, they absorb the message that there's a risk of danger from men, and not just strangers, but even those who claim to love them. What kind of messages are we as a society sending to girls and boys? Is it that women are only safe as long as they play by certain rules? Or that they can't depend on anyone else to protect them; they should learn to protect themselves?
Emerald Fennell — English director, screenwriter (“Killing Eve”) and actress (“The Crown”) — has crafted a refreshing take on a #MeToo theme. With her trademark mordant humor, Fennell wrote and directed her first film, “Promising Young Woman.” Instead of looking at a scandal and assigning blame, she's crafted a clever way to present the truth of how our society has enabled some men to believe themselves to be "nice guys" when in fact they've become entitled SOBs. Fennell planned her cast brilliantly. Actors most of us have known for playing funny, warm characters play the men who are revealed to be less than stellar humans. Audiences don’t know them as villains and this creates a great frisson when they act in unchivalrous ways.
Her star, played with a demure softness that hides a razor-sharp bitterness, is Carey Mulligan. Mulligan is formidable as the young damaged Cassandra, who is all bubblegum colors, soft flowing clothes and long beautiful blond hair. Appearing dressed in child-like pajamas and fluffy pink robe, she sits at her parent's dining room table lying about her life and her state of mind. An actress known for many period films and her intelligent characters (“Suffragette,” “Mudbound,” “An Education”), she's now shown behaving as a depressed college dropout. It creates a frisson. Like the male actors, she's inhabiting a character that breaks from the mold of what we expect from her as an actress.
The less you know about the plot, the better your chance of letting the film's message get under your skin. The screenplay leads the audience to question why this aspiring doctor has moved back home and is working at a coffee shop. She's clearly strayed from the path she was on. When we see her transformed into the party girl, acting drunk and waiting to be preyed upon by a "bro" at a bar, you know there's a story waiting to be revealed. By wisely investing time in her relationships with her boss, played by Laverne Cox, and her loving but befuddled parents, Ferrell builds your sympathy with Cassandra. Clearly, with her little tally book and playacting, she has a reason for this disturbing behavior.
By slowly letting us see how everyone Cassandra has been taught should protect her has let her down, we begun to understand why her life has been derailed. She’s not interested in living; she’s on a crusade. It’s astonishing how far she's willing to go to enact her revenge, and how brilliantly the actor and director have pulled us into this dangerous game. We're invested in her journey and afraid for her safety and sanity. Not many films in 2020 have made me feel so invested in a character.
The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and created a buzz that the pandemic has quieted. I hope that some people will seek this movie out at the movie theater (if it’s even a possibility) but there's also the chance to stream it on video on demand). As of Jan. 15, you’ll be able to rent “Promising Young Woman” on Amazon Prime, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow or wherever you prefer to purchase digital content. You’ll need to pay a premium price — the suggested price point is $19.99, though this may vary depending on the platform you use — and you’ll have 48 hours to watch the film once you start it.
You’ll want to have some serious discussions with the young men and women in your life after viewing “Promising Young Woman.” Let’s work on the message of consent and the way we hold our young men accountable.
Drinks With Films rating: 5 glasses of sweet soda disguised as hard liquor out of 5.
