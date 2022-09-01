The 49th Telluride Film Festival will dominate town life through the weekend, bringing with it a plethora of notable films, the artform’s creators and a host of industry types. Unlike Cannes or Venice, which cast loving lenses on not only the films, but also the high-watt stars that flock to those festivals, Telluride’s celebration is decidedly film-forward. And, though passes are long gone, the pauper with a penchant for popcorn and celluloid stories can find more than enough free screenings to come out on the other side of Labor Day weekend sated. Dive in, you pass-less wonders and be sure to fetch the official program from the festival’s information and merch central, Brigadoon (at the Oak Street gondola plaza).
Festival showrunners have established the coolest avenue for cinephiles without laminates in Backlot, which is located at the Wilkinson Public Library. Beginning Friday at 10 a.m., save for getting in line for each program, attendees need never leave the library. Backlot is an intimate venue of just 65 seats, so the early bird will benefit. More than half of Backlot’s through Monday have Q&As with each film’s creative team or other associated players. According to the program, Backlot’s screenings focus on “behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers.” The Backlot experience is up close and personal.
Backlot programming kicks off today (Friday), with “The Mélies Mystery.” Magician George Mélies created more than 500 movies of special effects in Paris from 1896 to 1913. One day, he burned them all, his life’s work literally going up in smoke. But when negatives of his films showed up in the U.S. a mystery ignited. Where did the negatives come from? Filmmakers Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange entered Mélies’ world and the story they tell is one of surprise and intrigue. Bromberg will be on-hand for a Q&A following the 10 a.m. screening.
As an example of the diverse array of offerings at Backlot, lovers of bossa nova music will love the story of “Miucha, The Voice of Bossa Nova.” The music made musicians like Stan Getz and Tom Jobim and others famous. Heloisa Maria Buarque de Hollanda was the voice in all of those artists’ seminal records. This gem of a film runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Q&As scheduled with filmmaker Daniel Zarvos.
Backlot film topics run from politics to shoemakers, cycling to the making of “Midnight Cowboy.” No duds, all free.
Film Festival knows you love film, so to that end, they’ve concocted Free For All, a series of special programs for the community. Friday, at the 500-seat Chuck Jones Theatre in Mountain Village (conference center), scratch your Russian history itch with a timely re-telling of the collapse of the Soviet Union (RIP, Gorbachev). “Russia (1985-1999) Traumazone Part I,” is described as “eye-opening, disturbing, sometimes funny.” We’ll add educational and gripping, too. Get in line at 10 a.m. this morning for the 11 a.m. program.
At Le Pierre — 140 seats at the Telluride High School — a Luis Buñuel psychodrama is on offer at 9 p.m. Saturday. And, “Eight Deadly Shots,” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the 150-seat Mason’s Hall, is a Finnish mini-series, work that precedes the groundbreaking U.S. television series “The Wire’ and “Breaking Bad.”
Music lovers will dig the Bobi Wine concert in Telluride Town Park at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Wine is one of Africa’s most popular musicians who gained notoriety for running against the Ugandan dictator for president. He lost, was imprisoned and tortured, but intimidation has never stilled his voice. Known as “Ghetto President,” Wine’s show will be a dancefest. “Bobi Wine: Ghetto President,” will screen following the concert. Bring your own chair and dress warmly.
Saturday brings the astounding film, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to, first the Werner Herzog Theatre at 9 a.m. It’s a large venue at 650 seats, but folks will be lining up early for this treat. This screening features a Q&A and the film’s star, Michelle Yeoh, will be on-hand. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” will screen again Saturday in Town Park at 8:45 p.m.
Guest Director selections are also being offered free of charge. According to TFF, “Russian directors Kantemir Balagov and Kira Kovalenko, two of the world's brightest young cinematic talents, bring films to Telluride that express our need for miracles during a time or war.” Talk about inspiration. Mason’s Hall and Le Pierre are the settings for those screenings. (See the ad in this edition of the Planet.)
Film fest regulars delight in the free screenings in Elks Park, re-dubbed for Film as the Abel Gance Outdoor Cinema. With your own chair, toasty layers and something warm in your Thermos, attending a film here is a treat. During the day, panels and conversations here are always enthralling for the cinephile, often moderated by the inimitable Annette Insdorf.
Town Park is also a great venue to see movies under the stars. Consult your program for something that suits your proclivities.
Another hot tip for those sniffing out the free goods: In the program, each screening or presentation that has a dollar sign icon with a slash-through is free.
Even without a pass, it looks like your film festival weekend is full. Now, to plan your itinerary. It’s time for the SHOW!
For a program download, go to telluridefilmfestival.org.
