Singer-songwriter Gabrielle Louise is known for her songs about heartbreak.
Her album, “The Unending Alteration of the Human Heart,” was composed at home in Paonia “in post-breakup solitude.”
“Chopping wood, hauling water and listening to nothing but the falling snow, she looked loneliness square in the face and demanded her own company be enough,” the liner notes to this March 2020 release reads.
Yes, March of 2020: it was also the month COVID-19 arrived on the scene, and we all, more or less, were plunged into a more-solitary — or at the very least, less-social — existence.
Yet times, and lives, and conditions of solitude all change, and tonight (Friday), Gabrielle Louise will be in concert at the Sherbino Theater “with her partner, Ryan Dilts,” said Tricia Oakland, programs director. “She’s a wonderful singer-songwriter, and beloved in this region.”
Dilts’ flatpicking accompaniment — his guitar, her guitar, their vocals — “will be a really special experience, with even more to love,” Oakland predicted. “We’re excited to have her back. She performed an opening set for Birds of Play last spring and everyone really enjoyed it. We love supporting local musicians.”
More San Juan Mountains players are coming up shortly at the Sherb, this time from southwest of the Ridgway/Telluride cultural axis, instead of northeast: on Nov. 16, Durango’s Stillhouse Junkies will offer “a fun, awesome, dancehall bluegrass performance,” in contrast to tonight’s more-intimate, fully seated show, Oakland said. And on Nov. 18, “We’ll have ‘November Rain,’ a regional DJ dance night” featuring four decidedly different (but all get-down-worthy) takes on party tunes from Goodie, Studiokind, Art Beller and Funk Delux.
If fresh filmmaking is what you’re craving, the Sherbino will soon offer that, too: next week brings the eighth annual Ridgway Independent Spirit Film Festival, two nights of shorts curated by distinguished guests from the filmmaking, music and literary worlds: documentarians Renan Ozturk and Taylor Rees (who will present a Sherb Talk on her work, “Empathy for Earth,” Nov. 17), author Craig Childs, and singer-songwriter Michael Stipe, of R.E.M., “comprise the jury and help select the cash awards for these independent filmmakers,” who submit works from all over the world, Oakland said. “This year, we have a new category, Emerging Voices,” a showcase for films by ages 20 and under. “We’ll screen seven or eight films each night,” Oakland said, on subjects ranging from “immigration, transgender issues, and eating disorders” to “a slice-of-life feature on how kids in Silverton stay busy mining, and selling rocks, to summer tourists.”
The fest has offered attendees a chance to screen films from home in years past, “but this year, you must watch in person,” Oakland said. “Before, we only offered tickets at the door. This year, we’re encouraging people to purchase tickets in advance, online; these evenings have sold out in the past, and a ticket assures you’ll get a seat.”
Following the fest, a pair of new ski films will screen in the historic theater: TGR’s ‘Magic Hour’ plays Nov. 15 and Warren Miller’s latest release, ‘Daymaker,’ shows Nov. 29. “We also have theater and a Mountainfilm screening coming in December, and after that we close our doors until January,” Oakland said.
Which means no New Year’s Eve party?
“Nah, we kind of leave that to Telluride and Ouray.” Instead, the Sherbino’s programmers will pivot, and help stage Weehawken Creatives Art’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ music-and-dance performance at the Montrose Pavilion. “It’s an intensive weekend for all of us,” Oakland noted (the show features more than 200 dancers from all over this region, who range in age from 2 to 18, and perform in a variety of genres). Before the Nutcracker extravagnza arrives in Montrose, buckle up for a blast of artistic expression in Ridgway: concerts, a film fest, more movies, a Sherb talk, literary evenings, live theater. “It’s amazing and inspiring and we love it,” Oakland summed up. “We keep cranking.”
Gabrielle Louise and Ryan Dilts perform tonight (Friday) in a seated show at the Sherbino from 7:30-9 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to see what else is on.
