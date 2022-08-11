The Telluride Jazz Festival this weekend promises a plethora of good times and even better tunes, as the annual musical gathering epitomizes everything that makes the genre so fun and diverse.
Kicking off Friday in Telluride Town Park, this year’s headliners include Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, The Motet and Yola.
The Motet’s set Saturday night will also feature special guests Jennifer Hartswick, Shira Elias and Jason Hann.
Trumpeter and vocalist Hartswick is notorious for her soulful performances with the Trey Anastasio Band. She’s also recorded and shared the stage with Herbie Hancock, Phish, Christian McBride, Tom Petty, Aaron Neville, Carlos Santana, The Rolling Stones, Big Gigantic, Dave Matthews and Meghan Trainor. Formerly of Turkuaz, Elias is celebrated for her mesmerizing stage presence and powerhouse vocals. Hann, from Telluride-bred legends The String Cheese Incident, rounds out the special guests with his incredible percussion skills.
The Motet and Co. are also playing Sunday night’s “Final Waltz” show at the Sheridan Opera House, and there are still tickets available, SBG Productions Partnership Director Patrick Shehan shared.
The lineup also includes Cory Wong, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Memphis Soulphony, Grupo Fantasma , Kelly Finnigan & The Atonements, The Lee Boys, Rufus Reid, The Airmen of Note, Joel Ross, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Crescent Super Band, The Benny Benack III Quartet, Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles, The McCarthy Trio, Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz, Ensemble, Vicious Beat, Voodoo Orchestra, Hooligans Brass Band, Deep Pocket, Random Abstract, and Stillwater All-Stars.
In talking about this year’s artists, Shehan goes down the list in explaining what makes each performer unique and a must-see.
“Cory Wong is bringing a big band with him and just put out a fantastic album,” he said. “Vulfpeck (a band Wong tours with) is one of the biggest bands in the world right now, in my opinion, in the funk world. People should really expect a high-energy fun show from him. There’s going to be plenty of horns and all that fun stuff.”
Similarly, Sunday headliner Yola shouldn’t be miss.
“Yola is huge right now, blowing up. She shifted from country to doing a lot of soul stuff. She’s just on fire right now, winning a lot of awards and highly sought after,” Shehan added.
While VIP and Patron passes, as well as Saturday single-day tickets, have already sold out, there were still single-day tickets and three-day passes available, as of press time Thursday afternoon. But there are also several free offerings throughout the weekend, including workshops, concerts in Elks Park and shows in Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza outside of the Madeline Hotel.
On Friday at 10 a.m. at the opera house, Blanchard and Reid will lead the “How Jazz Is Made Masterclass” in sharing their stories and writing processes over the years. On Sunday, Ross will team up with the percussion section of the Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band to host a community outreach workshop focusing on improvisation in jazz.
“You can hear a jazz musician play the same tunes many times and it will never be exactly the same,” Telluride Society for Jazz Executive Director Peter Bell said. “Their mood, their accompanists and the reactions from the audience shape how they interpret a tune at any given performance. There’s no other art form with such spontaneity.”
There are also free pop-up shows up at the Madeline Hotel in Reflection Plaza Friday and Saturday afternoons, as well as a full schedule of concerts at Elks Park throughout the weekend. Of course, then there’s the New Orleans-style Second Line Parade on Sunday at noon down Main Street, which everyone and anyone is welcomed to join.
“Every year we’ve seen growth, and this year is no expectation. It’s healthy. Tickets are selling out faster. The hype around the festival is noticeably stronger,” Shehan said.
For more information, visit telluridejazz.org.
