The bestselling book in America is a tell-all written by Prince Harry, “Spare.” He’s been making the rounds of talk shows and there’s been a lot of press about the rumors that the British monarchy isn’t pleased with all this attention. It was huge news when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left their royal duties and lives in England to settle in America. As the son of the beloved Princess Diane, I think many people feel protective about Prince Harry and his wife.
One of the most popular television series has been “The Crown” (Season 5 on Netflix) and there’s been much discussion of how the monarchy will fare now that it’s approaching our current era. Emily Corrin has been lauded for her portrayal of the reluctant Princess Diana. Prince Harry was asked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” if he and Meghan were watching. He jokingly said he was checking off the inaccuracies.
All of this points to American’s obsession with British royalty and the salacious gossip that goes along with palace intrigue. Austrian director Marie Kreutzer has written and directed a film about another reluctant royal, the fascinating Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Though she reigned in the 1800s, Kreutzer has fashioned her as a tragic feminist figure with a modern and fictionalized portrait of her life in “Corsage,” which is screening at The Nugget this week.
The Austrian actress Vicky Krieps has won many awards for her portrayal of Empress Elisabeth, affectionately known as Sisi. She gives a mesmerizing performance as this woman who was such an enigma. The film looks at one year of her life and imagines her frustrations and tribulations. “Corsage” is full of scenes of Sisi fleeing court life. Known for her beauty, Kreutzer presents her as if she’s a social media influencer of today. She faints to get out of social engagements, flips a bird at dinner guests and sticks out her tongue like a child. She felt stifled by the constraints of court and yearns for a more fulfilling life.
I found the modern music distracting and the modern mannerisms amusing. It’s known that the Empress wore her high-waisted corsets tightly laced (“corsage” is German for “corset”), and she adopted a strict diet. She was a complex woman who was married to a philandering husband. In the film, she finds her freedom in horseback riding. She also travels a lot without her family. She spent a lot of time in Hungary, where there were less constraints than in her royal environment in Austria.
In Kriep’s portrayal, Sisi seems a loving mother but churlish and haphazard in her care. There’s a scene where she takes her reluctant young daughter off on an early morning adventure and the daughter catches a bad cold. She breaks off a flirtation with an admirer when her son admonishes her and seems to feel anguish when he leaves for military school.
There was a lot of tragedy in her life with her first child, a daughter, dying at a young age. Though it’s not included in the film, she was never the same after her son and his mistress died in a murder/suicide. There are an unusual number of bath scenes in the film — most of them without nudity as the bathers are wearing shifts. There is a provocative full-frontal nude scene as Sisi tries to seduce her husband. There are a few scenes of a sexual nature.
Instead of letting her character be assassinated as happened in real life, Kreutzer imagines a clandestine charade. This elaborate masquerade takes place over several weeks and allows the Empress to choose her own destiny. Though still a tragic end, the film gives Sisi her independence. Even if that independence involves how you choose to die.
Whether a film about a long dead Empress will capture the attention of Americans obsessed with royalty, only time will tell. Sadly, the promotion of the film has been marred by accusations of sexual misconduct by two of the film’s actors. The film is in German (with some English) and subtitled and runs two hours.
Drinks with Films rating: 2 glasses of Hungarian wine out of 5.
