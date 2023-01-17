Wednesday, Jan. 18
1) Telluride chef Trang Pham hosts a Seasonal Supper at the Ah Haa School Wednesday, and stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables are on the menu. Class in session from 5:30-7 p.m; visit ahhaa.org to learn more.
2) Mountainfilm for Locals: ‘Power to the Planet,’ a series of short films from the festival, screens Wednesday in the Wilkinson Public Library’s Program Room at 5:30 p.m.
3) Singer-songwriter Kim Richey is in concert Wednesday in Ridgway's historic Sherbino Theater. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
1) Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Cancer Support Group for those in treatment or remission this evening in the library’s program room at 5 p.m. There’s more information at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform tonight in the Sheridan Historic Bar. Show time is 6-8 p.m.
3) Stand-up comic Monte Montpare is at the Sherbino Theater this evening at 7:30 p.m. Visit sherbino.org for tickets.
Friday, Jan. 20
1) Stop and shop: The Mountain Village Winter Market is today in Conference Center Plaza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
2) Leah Song Project plays Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery this evening at 7:30 p.m.
3) Dirtwire is in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House; show time is 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
1) Learn to make kimchi today with Telluride chef Trang Pham in the Ah Haa School’s spacious, inspiring classroom. Class is in session from 2-4 p.m.; register at ahhaa.org.
2) Ah Haa offers a Sake Tasting and Pairing with Chef Pham and Bianca Darby-Matteoda a little later today in the same lovely space, shortly past cocktail hour (from 6-8 p.m.).
3) The Magic Beans are in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.; purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Sunday, January 22
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a free art session for kids today in celebration of Lunar New Year: The Year of the Rabbit, beginning at 1 p.m.
2) Come sing with the Telluride Choral Society: Rehearsals for the SpringSing 2023 concert begin this afternoon at Christ Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m., and all vocalists are welcome.
3) AA meetings take place seven days a week in the box canyon at Christ Church, and via Zoom. The get-together today is at 5:30 p.m. (the Zoom code, if you’d prefer to attend remotely, is 825-3167-0042).
Monday, Jan. 23
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts Savvy Seniors, a program focusing on new tech skills, today at 1:30 p.m. This week's will be about how to use Libby and Hoopla, powerful tools to import books from the Wilkinson (and other libraries) directly to your device.
2) The Listening Club, a monthly discussion of a seminal album led by a passionate aficionado, is tonight at the Telluride Music Store at 6 p.m. Free pizza will be provided; the subject is Lizzo’s album, “Special,’ hosted by Kathrine Warren. Signing up in advance at telluridelibrary.org/events helps organizers know how much pizza to order, but it’s not required.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
1) Kathy Green hosts a free class at the Ah Haa School today and tomorrow from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the history of colors, dyes and pigments. Register for Color Play: Cochineal at ahhaa.org.
2) There’s more free art instruction afoot later this afternoon, this time for youngsters at the Wilkinson Public Library, where a Storybook Art session will be held in the youth area at 3:30 p.m.
3) Mark your calendar: A new Winter Chamber Music series, sponsored by Telluride Arts and Telluride Chamber Music, kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery with a performance by Donovan Dailey on guitar and saxophonist Danny D’Alessandro from 6-7 p.m. There’s no admission charge.
