Wednesday, May 11
1) There’s a virtual Via Ferrata scoping meeting Wednesday hosted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Telluride Mountain Club at 5:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/5n73493 to attend.
2) A SMART Community meeting takes place Wednesday at Mountain Village Council Chambers (455 Mountain Village Blvd., Suite A) at 1:30 p.m.
3) Bright Futures offers a parenting workshop featuring a Q&A with a medical professional Wednesday in the Wilkinson Public Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare will be provided.
Thursday, May 12
1) Tying one on: A free fly tying class with instructor Ryan Hoglund is tonight at Wilkinson Public Library from 5-7 p.m.
2) A little night music: Bruce Hayes is in concert under the stars this evening at Ridgway’s Courtyard at 610. Seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
3) Tellluride's Mountainfilm festival is back in-person for 2022, and the schedule has been announced. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit mountainfilm.org.
Friday, May 13
1) Telluride Mountain School students Ruby McHarg and Sebastian Ogle exhibit their artwork at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery this month. The opening reception is today from 4-6 p.m.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a meet-and-greet Teen Summer Jobs Fair today from 4-5:40 p.m. Visit truenorthyouthprogram.org for more info.
3) Nu Bass Theory is in concert tonight at the 610 Courtyard in Ridgway, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (purchase tickets at sherbino.org).
Saturday, May 14
1) Bright Futures and the San Miguel Resource Center present free symposiums today at the Wilkinson Public Library on topics ranging from understanding feelings and healthy relationship to diversity and identity. Parents of kids from grades 3-6 may attend from 12-2 p.m., and parents of middle school and high-school students may attend from 2-4 p.m. RSVP to allie@brightfuturesforchildren.org.
2) The Singing Bone Medicine Show — a travelling puppet show — takes the stage at the Wilkinson today at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
3) Musicians Coral Skye and Anthony Mainiero perform this evening at Ridgway’s 610 Courtyard, in 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. seatings. Learn more at sherbino.org.
Sunday, May 15
1) Weehawken Dance presents a matinee performance of its spring musical, ‘Cinderella,’ in the Montrose Pavilion today at 1 p.m. Visit weehawkenarts.org to purchase tickets.
2) ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is this week’s film at the Nugget Theatre. It shows at 7 p.m. nightly through Thursday.
3) Open auditions for Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ are coming up May 23-24 at 5-8 p.m. Show dates are July 22-31 (rehearsals are in the evenings). Email Sasha@telluridetheatre.org for more information.
Monday, May 16
1) Play chess while eating Chessman shortbread cookies, both synchronous and delicious! Chess and Cookies is in the Wilkinson Public Library Magazine Room from 3:30-5 p.m.
2) A Citizen’s Climate Lobby meeting will be held today at the Montrose Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
3) Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and James Crews read from ‘The Path to Kindness: Poems of Connection and Joy’ Monday in the Sherbino Theater. Learn more at sherbino.org.
Tuesday, May 17
1) Practice your Spanish with native speakers Tuesday on the La Cocina de Luz Patio at 5:30 p.m. (the Wilkinson Public Library will buy the appetizers).
2) Mindfulness for Challenging Times, a yoga session with Gretchen Williams, is Tuesday at the Wilkinson from 6-8 p.m. The topic is ‘personal boundaries.’
3) Author Craig Childs presents ‘Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau’ Wednesday evening in the Sherbino Theater. The reading begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit sherbino.org to learn more.
