Yvonne and Duck Mosser. (Courtesy photo)
‘A civilized way of leaving this world’
The role of doctors, healthcare organizations, and families in medical aid-in-dying
By Amy M. Peters
Planet Contributor
Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a two-part series about medical aid-in-dying in Colorado. The first story ran in The Daily Planet yesterday.
Access to medical aid-in-dying, which voters legalized in the state in 2016 by a 2-1 margin, is optional for patients, physicians and health care organizations to participate. Last year, there were 74 Colorado physicians who wrote prescriptions for aid-in-dying medications.
“Healthcare organizations can create their own policies about whether to participate and not allow physicians to participate even if a physician wants to,” explained Angela Schultz, regional advocacy manager for the Southwest and California for Compassion & Choices (C&C), a leading organization in the medical aid-in-dying movement.
Montrose Regional Health (MRH) only allows affiliated providers to act as consulting physicians to attending physicians of patients seeking medical aid-in-dying.
“If a patient requests aid-in-dying medications while at MRH, we’ll cooperate in the transfer of that patient to another facility of their choice to ensure continuity of care,” explained Leann Tobin, MRH chief ancillary services and marketing officer.
St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction and Mercy Hospital in Durango maintain similar policies but don’t allow affiliated physicians to participate at all in the process.
Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC) doctors can offer this service if they are comfortable with the process.
TRMC Medical Director of Primary Care Dr. Sharon Grundy explained there’s no official education or protocols for medical aid-in-dying.
“Nobody’s an expert and you don’t necessarily want to be,” she said. “In my journey as a practitioner in rural health, this is what you do: You’re everything.”
Shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January of 2020, longtime local John “Duck” Mosser underwent a nine-hour Whipple procedure to treat the tumor.
His wife of 42 years, Yvonne, explained that the following fall, he began six months of daily oral chemo and weekly infusions at MRH, treating symptoms through acupuncture. During his second six-month round of chemo in October of 2022, he was feeling crummy. A P.E.T. scan this past April determined a terminal diagnosis which is when Duck, age 73, decided to access medical aid-in-dying medication.
“Duck had ‘control’ over the time and place of his death and that gave him a certain freedom to embrace the time he had left,” explained Yvonne.
While it felt strange to know an “end date” for Duck’s life, Yvonne and their two sons were together in “a special way” during his final weeks, saying the things each wanted and needed to say. They read notes from friends and family and shared final visits with close friends.
“Even in his final days he could look after himself,” added Yvonne. “It was a true gift for all of us to know that he didn’t have to endure prolonged suffering and a very painful death from pancreatic cancer.”
On their final night together, the family of four toasted each other, told Duck how much they loved him, and wished him well on his next adventure.
“He was so relieved and grateful to ‘die on his own terms’ in his favorite chair, in his home with only his family and not in a hospital, not surrounded by lights and beeps and strangers,” Yvonne said.
Grundy believes this is an important law and its implementation shouldn’t be scary for physicians.
“I want to encourage physicians not to find this taboo,” she said. “If a physician follows the steps the State of Colorado has created – which the law requires in documentation – there’s little risk to licensing. If you’re already helping your patients with end-of-life care, there’s a percentage who want to participate. It’s a civilized way to leave this world, and we as physicians can aid in this process.”
Grundy believes it’s important for a prescribing doctor to have a relationship with the patient.
“That’s my rule. I want to have a longterm, personal relationship with the patient, which itself can be problematic in rural medicine,” she said.
Additionally, she wants people to know that if they have a loved one who’s diagnosed with a terminal disease, this shouldn’t be an emergency process.
“We want to work with patients and their families so this process is an option in a patient’s toolbox, a pathway considered in advance in case treatment fails,” she explained. “The mistake I’ve watched: People come, very stressed, during the last two weeks of life. The law is very clear, and families must wait 15 days to obtain a prescription and the patient must be able to take the medications by themselves.”
San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante says the legislation has been controversial.
“More than half of the coroners in the state argued that these situations would be deemed suicides,” he explained. “The perception of the problem involved insurance companies being very particular when the word ‘suicide’ is used.”
According to C&C, life insurance benefits are not affected by the Colorado End-of-Life Options Act. The law specifies that a death resulting from self-administering legal aid-in-dying medication is not suicide. The underlying illness is ultimately listed as the cause of death.
“If someone is going to die of terminal illness, and they take their life because it just hurts too much to be here anymore, or they ride it out and go naturally,” said Sante. “I never thought there was any question or controversy.”
Grundy admits that this course of medical action hasn’t been easy for her emotionally.
“It’s hard to participate, but there should be no shame because it’s a vulnerable situation,” she concluded. “We need to honor people’s pathways. I would like to see primary care providers in this region be able to honor the option of medical aid-in-dying for their patients, especially those with whom they’ve had longterm relationships.”
