There is little more uplifting than a live musical production. Studded with sparkling songs and scintillating plot points, fast-paced and brimming with youthful energy, a musical — especially one staged by the Telluride Middle/High School Theatre Arts Director, Angela Watkins — can work magic on the dourest in our midst. And, as society cautiously emerges from years of social distancing, mandated masking and isolation, the time is right for “High School Musical,” starring 22 Telluride schools theatre students at the Michael D. Palm Theater, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
The show, said Watkins, is an excuse to throw off the constraints of the past few years.
“As of late, kids have been surviving in the most distressing time of their lives,” Watkins said. “It is time to let go, feel better and have some fun!”
The show has some interesting concepts that hit home with middle and high school students.
“The play asks the question, ‘Do you conform to your place within the rigid high school social hierarchy? Or do you break free and follow your heart?’ It celebrates uniqueness and the tingle of high school romance,” Watkins said. “So, get ready to sing along, embrace your true self, and let your freak flag fly!”
That’s something — right on the heels of Halloween — Telluriders can certainly embrace.
“High School Musical,” directed by Watkins with musical direction by Tuck Gillette the show was written by David Sipatio with music by Bryan Louiselle. The play is set on the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, (John Pumayalli) discovers that the brainy Gabriella (Elizabeth Guest), a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for “Juliet and Romeo”composed byKelsi Nielsen (Stella Coe) and directed by Ms. Darbus (Kiara Warren). Among the many students that resent the threat to the "status quo” are president of the drama club Sharpy Evans (Calista Hattler) and her twin brother Ryan (Hollis Andrew) who have had the leads since kindergarten. Brainiacs Taylor McKessie (Ryann Singer) and Martha Cox (Katie Pumayalli) catch wind that Gabriella is a math whiz and recruit her to lead their team in the math decathlon. While Coach Bolton, Troy’s dad (Fintan Cole), encourages Troy and fellow teammates Chad Danforth (Jack Spencer) and Zeke Baylor (Alec Hattler) to keep their heads in the game despite budding romance and the lure of singing and baking. Keeping us informed of all the plot twists is Jackie Scott (Annemarie Davidova) the “Velvet Fog of East High.”
The supporting company includes Emma Gonzolez, Mia Hattler, Rose Bundgaard Bearenholdt, Cricket Kees, Ciara Foster, Madeline McNamara, Sophia McNamara, Chescka Hrupcin, Charlotte Welborn, and Lori Gleria.
The cast is led by stage manager Mesa Barnes, supported by stage crew Emma Galleger, Hanna Tuohy, Lexi Gregory, Emily Tuohy, Althea Knight-Hagg, and Abby Mann. Sean McKillop is on lights with Aiden Kress on sound.
Also in backstage roles are Amy Bolte, Buff Hooper (set design), Kelli Fox (light design), Colin Cassanova (sound/video design). and Traci Baize (costumes).
The 2006 Disney television film saw enormous success and starred teen idol Zac Efron and talented Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles. So great was the success of “High School Musical,” is spawned two sequels and gave Efron and Hudgens even more visibility.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12 is at 7 p.m., with the run wrapping up Sunday, Nov. 13 with a 2 p.m. matinee. Evening and matinee show tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Buy your tickets at the door at the Michael D. Palm Theater in Telluride.
