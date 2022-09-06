Getting an education has never been more outrageous, irreverent or useful. The kind-of-regular variety show with the sole purpose of keeping our ursine friends safe and wild, “Bear It! Bear Safety for the 21st Century,” is back. The free show, produced by Telluride Theatre in conjunction with the Town of Telluride’s Bear Awareness Week, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. A hat will be passed, with proceeds going to the actors.
Bear Show, as it’s fondly referred to, has a well-earned reputation for over-the-top silliness. It’s been called raunchy, edgy, ridiculous, topical and bawdy — all true — but what it always is, is educational. The adage, “a fed bear is a dead bear,” is a cold truth that slips from memory, despite consistent messaging from town officials.
Frustrated with unlocked trash receptacles and the resulting messy streets and alleys, town officials turned to Telluride Theatre for help 13 years ago. How, they wondered, can this crucial education be delivered in a way that just might stick? The theatre company rose to the occasion and produced its first bear show in 2009 in the original Steaming Bean. The funky little coffee shop was packed wall-to-wall, and when it was over, audience members knew all about taking in bird feeders and bleaching trash receptacles.
Town public works employee Karen Guglielmone originally hatched the idea to approach Telluride Theatre. Her idea has played out beautifully.
“Bear It! is the best and most fun educational opportunity about black bears anywhere in the state of Colorado,” she said. “A grand tradition intended to keep the bar crowd safe on their way home and the bears safe from human error. Our goal has always been to provide a little useful information, a lot of laughs, and maybe a little blush.”
Friday’s show is directed by Telluride Theatre’s Cat Lee Covert and Suzanne Cheavens. Cast members conceive and write their sketches, which the directorial team then refines and molds into a show. The result is part-forest rangers, part-revival, part-musical, and lots and lots of bears. Woven into each piece are elements of bear safety and how to live harmoniously with our wild neighbors. Both Covert and Cheavens — each have performed in numerous Bear It! shows of yore — hold the show in high regard.
“Bear Show is one of my favorites,” Covert said. “It’s raucous, relevant, reality. For locals and tourists alike, it’s a great opportunity to address and appreciate the nature that we live and play in and have a great time while doing it.”
Cheavens said she can’t think of a better way to learn something important.
“Sometimes the best way to learn is through comedy,” she said. “Bear Show brings together everything you need to know about living with our ursine neighbors in a way that will make you spit take your beverage. But then you'll go home and make sure to take your bird feeder inside. It's such a fun, raunchy, irreverent show and hands-down, one of my favorites.”
As summer slides into fall, humans might be thinking about pumpkin spice what-have-you and Halloween costumes, but the black bears that populate the region are thinking about one thing only — food. The preparation for hibernation kicks in with a condition known as hyperphagia, in which the bears are driven to eat. And by eat, that means consuming well, anything, from 20 to 24 hours every day, to the tune of 20,000 calories daily. Bears vastly prefer to eat what can be found in the wild. Though mostly thriving on a plant-based diet, they really will eat anything while in the throes of the near-madness that is hyperphagia. When conditions in the forest are sparce, bears wander to more urban settings where there is a plethora of dining opportunities. And those options are dished up on a silver platter in the form of unlocked trashcans, brimming with all manner of edible trash. When humans continue to provide easy opportunities for the bears, they can be habituated and become a nuisance. Problem bears may end up relocated or killed. No one wants that.
“Bear It! Bear Safety for the 21st Century” is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. The show is free and open to the public, but a hat will be passed with a $15 suggested donation. This is a 21 and older show (most definitely not appropriate for children).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.