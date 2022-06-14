It’s only natural that Sam Bush feels like he’s coming home when he heads to town every June. While there’s no shortage of bands that have their origin story rooted at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the festival itself has its origin story inextricably rooted in Sam’s old band.
Fred Shellman and the Fall Creek Band literally started the festival as a way to get New Grass Revival to Telluride, and for the past 48 years, there’s been no festival without Sam jammin’ in Town Park.
Telluride Bluegrass has been shaped around the musical ethic of bluegrass revolutionaries that took the foundation of their genre and fused it with the influences that stirred their soul.
“We play it because it feels good to us,” Bush says from his home in Nashville as he made himself a tomato sandwich before packing for Telluride. “When we were getting New Grass Revival going, we weren't trying to change the way bluegrass sounds or do anything other than play music that we felt great about that was a natural extension of our personalities, the way we are.”
Bela Fleck used to describe the band as “Bill Monroe getting together with Aretha Franklin and taking a trip to Jamaica.” Telluride became a home for artists eager to take that trip, and Bush continues to energize the festival every time he steps on stage. But as much credit as the “King of Telluride” gets for inspiring generations of musicians to keep blazing new trails across the acoustic planet, he’s never stopped mashing up the influences that gave him his sense of true north.
“When I was a kid, I was allowed to come on stage with Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys and play a fiddle tune,” Bush recalls, “but not with Bill. The Bluegrass Boys were opening the show, so I didn't get to go out and play with Bill.”
That early set-crashing experience paved the way for a lifetime of guest jams with all kinds of artists on the Telluride Bluegrass stage, and with the endless parade of pickers Bush pulls into his own sets, offering unprecedented access and a seat riding shotgun with the King.
But even as he honed his chops in the shadow of the forefathers of bluegrass, he was expanding his musical horizons as a ’60s teenager.
“I saw the Dead in 1967 on Haight Street when I was 15,” he says. “I was a kid in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that was buying Grateful Dead records along with the Airplane, Quicksilver.”
Ultimately, Bush got to jam with Jerry Garcia one time, when New Grass Revival shared a 1973 festival stage in Virginia with Old & In the Way. The impromptu session included Bush and Garcia, Peter Rowan, John Hartford and others.
“Hell, no!” Bush says when asked if the session was on stage. “It was in front of a tent at 1 a.m. It was just jamming.”
Oh, to have been in that tent when that pantheon of pickers “just” jammed.
New Grass Revival played their final show opening for the Dead on New Year’s Eve in 1989 — following a couple of epic shows in Boulder.
“Jerry was the one that was the most outgoing to us, as the bluegrass guy in the band,” Bush says of his old band’s final night. He later backed up Bob Weir for “Dear Jerry,” a Jerry Garcia tribute. “I have never really gotten to have a conversation with Phil, but maybe I'll get to say hello to him and pay respects in Telluride.”
Phil Lesh closes the festival Sunday night, and Bush loves the characteristically eclectic flavor of this year’s fest, spanning an arc from Phil to Tenacious D, another example of a festival mirroring its King, breaking barriers to satisfy the soul.
The greenlight to seek such soulful satisfaction came from the original mandolin master himself.
“I actually heard Bill Monroe say to a friend of mine once who'd written a tune that sounded like Monroe, and Bill said to the guy, ‘That's great. Now, what can you do on your own?’” Bush recalls. “I took that to mean Bill Monroe himself expected us to come on and get our own new styles. He expected you to have your own voice. And that's all New Grass Revival or this band now have ever done. We were playing music that came from within us that we wrote together, the way we feel it.”
It always comes full circle at Telluride, where Bush has played with everyone from Little Feat to the String Dusters, from Doc Watson to Chris Thile — whose second album Bush produced when Thile was 16 — and Leon Russell to Billy Strings — who Bush first met as Elmo Otto during a Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers set. He offers a sample of additional bands carrying their own variation of the newgrass torch, including the Traveling McCurrys, Yonder Mountain String Band and Leftover Salmon, all of whom he’s rode the bus with. He jammed with an 11-year-old Sierra Hull when she tracked him down at the Gibson booth of a trade show, and thanks to the unique tandem tours of two ensembles who contributed to Bela Fleck’s “My Bluegrass Heart” album, he got to learn from Hull all these years later as the two of them traded mandolin roles on different legs of the tour.
“I'm playing on songs that I didn't play on the record, so I could be influenced by Sierra Hall or Dominick Leslie or Chris Thile on those tunes, which allowed me to learn to do different things,” Bush explains. “Sierra would laughingly say the same thing, ‘Yeah, well, I had to play you on such and such.’ So, we were all playing each other.”
Last year’s socially distanced and reduced-capacity festival was full of nostalgia, including Bush’s second weekend set, more than one-third of which was filled with New Grass Revival songs — Sam’s nod to the band’s 2020 induction in the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Fame in the midst of the pandemic.
It was a highlight set for Bush, in large part because of what it took to get a festival back up in front of a crowd in 2021. He ranked it up there with a handful of especially memorable moments he recalls from a big chunk of his life on stage at Telluride.
“The first one that ever comes to mind when I felt emotional and, ‘Wow, I can't believe I'm back here again,’ was in 1983, after I've had my bout with cancer through the winter of 1982. Getting back to Telluride again was quite humbling. I felt surrounded by love, because many of the people on that bill had in fact played benefits for me.”
He cites a New Grass set circa 1988 when the whole band felt great with the same feeling of “Wow!” after they left the stage, the chance to turn Telluride on to Leon Russell in 1980, the first time Emmylou Harris’ Nash Ramblers came to town with Bush in the band, anytime he got to play with Doc Watson, and his 2019 set just weeks after a series of hospitalizations and emergency surgeries.
“That was a bit shaky ground because we didn't know how I was actually going to do out in Telluride in the altitude, energy-wise,” Bush remembers. “So getting back up on stage with the band in 2019 was incredibly emotional for me. Getting to do it in a favorite place, it's pretty overwhelming.”
This year he’s likely to feature a gaggle of John Hartford tunes as he prepares to release a new album of nine Hartford songs and one song he cowrote about Hartford, “Radio John.” The album was recorded during the pandemic, initially as a demo tape to teach the songs to his band, but as the prospect of getting together kept being pushed back throughout 2020, the demo became the record, with Bush playing all the instruments in a five-piece ensemble of one.
“That's who I could congregate with during the pandemic,” Bush quips.
They’ll be something extra special going on in his set, as he — spoiler alert — expects to honor the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney Saturday night.
“Got to say ‘Happy Birthday’ to Sir Paul,” Bush says of his intent to include a Beatles song. “One of the damn reasons we're all here. Without the Beatles starting what we call music business, what became the way people think of bands — thank the Beatles.”
Last year Bush sampled “My Shot” from “Hamilton” on stage, and for a St. Patrick’s Day livestream earlier this year, he busted out “Don’t Back Down” as a tribute to the people of Ukraine. He admits to becoming a little more vocal in speaking his conscience as freely as he plays, noting that he ruffled some feathers in ’21 when he’d politely ask audiences to “consider getting vaccinated” if they hadn’t already so that people could gather again and be good to each other.
“I thought I was trying to help us all live,” he says, recalling how some would accuse him of “ranting” on stage, adding “I've got to hold myself back about assault weapons."
"Put it this way,” Bush says, quoting his wife. “As Lynn has said, ‘You’re 70 years old, you still play the mandolin and sing love songs, and you can still piss people off.’”
Three-out-of-four may have to suffice for Telluride, where he’s not likely to ruffle feathers in a crowd eager to embrace its energetic, eclectic, electrified emissary of the soul.
