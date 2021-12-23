The Sheridan Arts Foundation 2021 Holiday Concert Series will continue with only a few slight changes. Instead of showing the Warren Miller film “Winter Starts Now,” with cosponsor Bootdoctors, the series is kicking off with John Oates on Monday. The “Winter Starts Now” showing, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to February 2022, the opera house announced this week. The postponement was due to recent staff shortages, according to Maggie Stevens, the opera house’s PR and marketing director. Buck Smith, the area manager for Bootdoctors and Christy Sports in Telluride, echoed Steven's sentiment.
"We love being able to bring Warren Miller to Telluride every year. This holiday season, we, along with so many other businesses in the Telluride area, are working through an unprecedented staffing shortage. We feel the right thing to do is focus on our store operations and wait until we are through the holiday season to get the movie rolling again," he said.
For the 2021 series, the opera house has turned its focus towards the concerts, which will proceed as schedule, explained Stevens.
The legendary John Oates from the popular rock duo Hall & Oates kicks off the series Monday. Oates is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He will perform stories and songs with Nashville guitarist Guthrie Trapp. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets for reserved seating are $60 to $75.
Tuesday night continues strong with Telluride local and Grammy-nominated performer Jewel hosting two shows. The first show is at 5:30 p.m., while the second is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the concerts are $125 to $275 for reserved seats. Stevens looks forward to Jewel's performances and commended her involvement within the Sheridan Arts Foundation and around town.
"She's been wonderful to us and is part of the community here," Stevens said.
Emerging indie rock band Kiltro hits the stage Wednesday for a slightly different vibe during the series. The band’s debut album “Creatures of Habit” put the Denver trio on the map.
"Seamlessly weaving ambient textures and looping guitars, Andean folk with flashes of shoegaze and lively percussion, Kiltro has created a fascinating world, somewhere both familiar and foreign," according to a opera house news release.
Tickets for reserved seats are $40. At first, the show included standing room, but that has since been changed to seated only, Stevens explained.
The fourth night features the first performance from Yonder Mountain String Band. The Colorado-based progressive bluegrass band will play songs from their latest album, “Get Yourself Outside.” Thursdays' concert will start at 9 p.m., and doors open at 8 p.m.
Friday night, the Yonder Mountain String Band returns for the over-the-top New Year's Eve Under the Sea Gala Dec. 31 to ring in 2022. There will be a balloon drop on the floor at midnight. Glasses of champagne will be available as well. The evening will even include an aerial silk dancer performance.
Typically, the opera house does not feature bluegrass for New Year's Eve.
"That was a fun development. We obviously love bluegrass, but it doesn't always work out for New Year's Eve. It's fun to have somebody like Yonder, who is so beloved in town, to be able to come," Stevens said.
Tickets are $100 for general admission standing room on the main floor. Balcony tickets are $250 to $500, which includes an open bar all night and reserved seating. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the show starts at 10:30 p.m., with the band playing through midnight.
Each night will have its own party theme, all focusing on "rising from the depths and under the sea," Stevens explained. This year the series focused on appealing to a wide array of price points and audiences, she added.
"We want many price points for people to be able to come, and we want different genres so that we can appeal to a lot of people," she said.
The series is a fundraiser for the Sheridan Opera House Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. According to Stevens, it's a great way to listen to some incredible music and enjoy yourself while supporting a nonprofit.
Outside of tickets, people can also become a part of the Holiday Patron Fundraiser.
"A generous contribution of $8,500 entitles donors to two exclusive seats to each concert of the series, plus a VIP balcony table to the New Year's Eve Party," according to the news release.
COVID precautions will be in place at every show. Stevens said the foundation is in constant contact with local public health officials regarding protocols. Masks will be required at all times, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken in the past 72 hours must be shown at the door. Molekule air purifiers and hand sanitizer stations will be dispersed throughout the venue.
To see each night’s theme and purchase tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com or call 970-728-6363, extension 4.
