Wednesday, Oct. 26
1) Squash fritters are on the menu at a Locals’ Lunch today from 12-1:30 with Chef Krista Montalvo in the Ah Haa School’s new kitchen. Sign up at ahhaa.org.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club hosts a happy hour today at Smuggler’s Brew Pub at 5:45 p.m. Those with an interest in Rotary are welcome; visit telluriderotary.com to learn more.
3) Bring your own garment and related fix-it items Wednesday to Mend It with Melissa and learn to do your own sartorial repairs. Meet Melissa from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Wilkinson Public Library.
Thursday, Oct. 27
1) Welcome the haunting season with Scary Delicious Halloween-Inspired Food and Drink at the Ah Haa School tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (visit ahhaa.org to sign up).
2) The Horror Reader’s Theatre at the Sherbino presents ‘Jaws’ this evening at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at sherbino.org.
3) Tonight’s your last chance for good clean fun at the Nugget Theatre: ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ at the Nugget Theatre finishes its run 7 p.m. Tomorrow, the acclaimed (and truly creepy) new horror film 'Smile' arrives. It screens nightly at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
1) Take a graveyard tour by lamplight tonight. Meet at Lone Tree Cemetery at 7 p.m.
2) The Horror Reader’s Theatre presents ‘Scream’ this evening at Ridgway's Sherbino Theater at 7:30 p.m.
3) Telluride Theatre Presents ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the Palm Theatre tonight at 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged!
Saturday, Oct. 29
1) Bring the whole family for a pumpkin carving session at the Wilkinson Public Library at 11:30 a.m. (they'll supply the pumpkins).
2) Radio KOTO sponsors a Halloween Bash in the Transfer Warehouse, featuring DJ Seano and a costume contest, tonight from 6-10:30 p.m.
3) The annual Halloween party at the SherBOOno is tonight, featuring music by Joint Point and Tiffany Christopher in the Sherbino Theater at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
1) The Wilkinson Public Library screens the classic Halloween film, ‘Hocus Pocus,’ this afternoon at 2 p.m. (then catch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney Plus).
2) Kathy Green offers a Breakdown Screen Printing Class at the Ah Haa School today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The two-part class concludes Nov. 6; visit ahhaa.org to register.
Monday, Oct. 31
1) Storywalk Trick or Treat, a Wilkinson Public Library event for ages 0-5, takes place on the River Trail at Pine Street from 10-11:30 a.m.
2) Boo Who: Did you think the library would leave out older trick-or-treaters? No way! Drop by the Wilkinson for ‘Tricks Or Treats’ (note the wording) today from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
3) There’s scary late-afternoon fun for ages 12 and under at Halloween on the Hill today: Trick-or-treat your way up N. Fir St. and arrive at the Telluride Historical Museum for games and prizes from 5-7 p.m.
4) A scary evening is in store at Haunted Hospital, home of the Telluride Historical Museum by day (and in reality, Telluride’s former hospital, which ups the dread factor). The evening is suitable for ages 12 and up (unless kiddos are accompanied by an adult), and starts at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
1) Can’t quit Halloween? (Neither can we.) Check out Ah Haa’s Spooky Kooky Cooking Class: The morning session takes place from 9 a.m.-noon, today, and the afternoon session goes from 1-4 p.m.
2) Daiva Chesonis is the special guest reader for a Bardic Trails Zoom Poetry session this evening, hosted by fellow scribe Joanna Spindler. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to sign up; the reading begins at 7 p.m.
3) You can catch the creepy new film ‘Smile’ for three more nights at the Nugget Theatre, where it screens, and you'll scream, nightly through Thursday at 7 p.m. Aren't horror movies always best shared in the dark with strangers?
