Sunset Concert Series producer, Teddy Errico, wasn’t kidding when he announced at the top of this summer’s run, “We are back!” The beloved, free concert series in Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza has returned for not only Wednesday night shows but, for three weeks running, a Thursday night show as well. This week, the second of those three, back-to-back weeks, Errico and presenting sponsor, Telluride Mountain Village Owner’s Association (TMVOA), are bringing Magnolia Boulevard tonight, and Fleatwood Mac Tribute tomorrow to the Sunset Plaza stage. The free shows start at 6 p.m., rain or shine.
Magnolia Boulevard hails from Lexington, Kentucky and is Maggie Noelle on vocals, guitarist Gregg Erwin, keyboardist Ryan Allen, bassist John Roberts, and the quintet’s latest addition, drummer Chad “The Beard” Gravitt. The band’s sound is a potent blend of soul, funk, rock ’n’ roll and blues, seasoned with psychedelia, folk and bluegrass. It’s an earthy mix over which Noelle’s powerhouse vocals soar, propelled by the band’s driving rhythm section.
As for so many other up-and-coming bands and musicians that are dependent on touring to spread the word, the pandemic years were particularly challenging. Not only was the group’s ability to gig severely limited, but their original drummer and founding member, Todd Copeland, passed away in his sleep in 2021. Naturally, they were devastated, but in the spirit of carrying on Copeland’s legacy, they found the perfect replacement, “The Beard,” to take over on the throne. And, once the pandemic eased up and venues resumed hosting touring musicians, the band hit the road with vigor. They’ll take the stage tonight with one mission in mind — to deliver a good time and relieve you of your cares, if only for a while.
“I think it was Gregg Allman who once said, ‘If there's 10,000 people in the audience and they have one-and-a-half problems each, that's 15,000 problems out there,’” said guitarist Erwin in the band’s bio. “So if you can put your heart into something and get onstage and help the audience forget about those problems for a couple of hours, then, you know, your job’s done. That's the greatest satisfaction one can achieve, I believe.”
That sounds mighty fine for a Hump Day.
There was a time in the 1970s when it seemed that all you heard on the radio was Fleetwood Mac. The band that began in England as a smoking blues outfit, had morphed into a world-conquering behemoth of a rock-pop band when John McVie, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood added guitarist-songwriter Lindsey Buckingham and singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. Just so happens they were lovers, too. The legendary tales of rock ’n’ roll excess, infidelity and high drama are immortalized in not only countless articles about the band in the rock — and even mainstream — press, but in a string of albums whose songs have been seared into the collective consciousness. On “Rumours” alone, almost every track dwelled in the heights of the charts.
The South Florida musicians assembled for this Fleetwood Mac tribute will whisk you down memory lane with a line-up that delivers the classic Buckingham-Nicks iteration of the band with style and chops. For those of you who may poo-poo tribute bands — and you know who you are — don’t. Because if you’re going to hit the road singing “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain” and “Rhiannon,” you’re darned tootin’ you sound just like Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham. And do they ever. Close your eyes and slip on your platform boots, velvet blazers and shiny shirts open to the navel, silver medallion optional. Fleatwood Mac is the best kind of trip back in time.
Errico, who runs the series as Telluride Society for Music, is delighted to be able to stage the Sunset Concert series after a hiatus. This year’s series became possible at the last minute, which left him scrambling for acts that were available on short notice. He’s stoked about not only this week’s acts, but about those coming down the pike.
“After almost three years, we get to bring music back to the Mountain Village community and the region!" he said in an earlier news release. "The lineup is once again diverse, and we are so happy we could put it together last minute."
Next week will be another round of two, mid-week shows with country artist Cory Hibbard Wednesday, and Latin salsa group CALLE 66 on Thursday. As Errico said, the buzzword is “diverse.” The series closes out Aug. 10 with the spotlight on Telluride’s vibrant and deeply talented musicians. Featured bands are Chrome Velvet and Niceness.
The Sunset Music Series is free to the public thanks to presenting sponsor TMVOA, the Telluride Society for Music, and the Telluride Ski and Golf Company. Supporting sponsors include Broker Associate Teddy Errico of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, The Peaks Resort and Spa, By Sutton, Telluride Brewing Company, The Village Market, and the Town of Mountain Village. The event is held rain or shine.
