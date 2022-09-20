Wednesday, Sept. 21
1) Control college costs: True North Youth Program hosts a webinar for parents and kids tonight on college financial aid from 6-8 p.m. Sign up at truenorthyouthprogram.org.
2) Johnnie Stevens offers a fireside chat on his seminal role at the Telluride Ski Resort tonight in the Madeline Hotel’s living room. The chat is sponsored by the Telluride Historical Museum, is free of charge, and begins at 6 p.m.
3) The Ah Haa School offers several culinary classes tomorrow, on preserving summer’s bounty (from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.), wine tasting and more. Visit ahhaa.org to see a schedule.
Thursday, Sept. 22
1) Author Katherine Standefer discusses her new book, ‘Lightning Flowers,’ at the Wilkinson Public Library today at 5:30 p.m.
2) The Telluride Fire Protection District hosts a discussion with paramedics and physicians from the EMS for Children Colorado education team on keeping kids safe tonight, and the public is invited. The free presentation is at the firehouse from 5-7 p.m.
3) The California Honeydrops are in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House. The music starts at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Friday, Sept. 23
1) The Telluride Autumn Classic, a confluence of classic, crave-worthy vehicles and collectible art, is in town through Sunday. Feast your eyes on the Cool Cars on Colorado processional on Telluride’s main street tonight for a taste of what's on. It's 4-6 p.m.
2) The Autumn Classic's Fine Art and Sculpture festival is in Heritage Plaza today from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Head to tellurideautumnclassic.com for a complete schedule of events.
3) Take a guided stroll through the Lone Tree Cemetery, led by a representative from the Telluride Historical Museum, today at 1 p.m. (meet in the Lone Tree shed).
4) Head for the Hills performs tonight in the Transfer Warehouse at 7 p.m., and B. Forrest plays Norwood’s Livery at the same time.
1) Saturday, Sept. 24
Join Telluride Historical Museum staff on a challenging fall stroll up to Liberty Bell Basin to learn about the mining operations and explore the Stillwell Tunnel. The hike departs at 9 a.m. from the museum; call 970-728-3344 to reserve a spot or register at telluridemuseum.org/shop.
2) The Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival is in Ouray County this weekend at the 4-H Events Center, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and tomorrow from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
3) Telluride’s beloved former mayor, Stu Fraser, will be celebrated in a remembrance today in Town Park at 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
1) An Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, from Telluride Town Park down Main Street, takes place this morning at 10 a.m. Visit afsp.org/swco to learn more.
2) Cars and motorcycles on display: The Autumn Classic’s premiere event, the Sunday Golf Course Concours, is today in Mountain Village from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by an Alpenglow Awards Ceremony from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
3) All are welcome at Erev Rosh Hashanah, hosted by the Telluride Jewish Community this evening in the Sheridan Opera House at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
1) The Telluride Jewish Community offers a Rosh Hashanah Taslich Walk in Bear Creek this morning: Meet at the south end of Pine Street on the Bear Creek Bridge at 10:30 a.m. if you’d like to come along.
2) The Listening Club, a discussion of a seminal LP led by a passionate local music-lover, is this evening at the Telluride Music Company at 6 p.m. Enjoy free pizza, too!
3) Mark your calendar: Tomorrow's the last day to traverse The Unknown Zone, a 2.5-mile-long public art exhibit of reclaimed, embellished doors by Brooke Einbender. The portals are installed along Mountain Village’s Boulevard Trail, beginning at Mountain Village Blvd. and Hwy 145, and ending in the Mountain Village Plaza core. Visit mindbender-art.com to learn more.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
1) Fancy a couple of croissants and a game of cribbage to go with your coffee? The Wilkinson Public Library is supplying exactly that today, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration at telluridelibrary.org/events is appreciated.
2) The Telluride Foundation hosts a social media workshop today in the Wilkinson Public Library’s program room from 1-3 p.m. (please RSVP to april@telluridefoundation.org).
3) Interplay + Opera, a collaborative pop-up exhibit from the Original Thinkers festival and Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, is at the gallery through Oct. 3. Visit originalthinkers.com to see a lineup of speakers and events. The fest is from Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.