Paying it forward for the kids this weekend

Local athletes are hosting a fundraiser challenge this weekend to support children's wishes and dreams through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and community members are invited to be a part of the magic.
The challenge is called the 4x4x48 and means athletes will run 48 miles in 48 hours.
The idea was born out of a local family's desire to give back to the community.
Kevin and Robin Jones are thankful for their son, Luke, having been granted his biggest wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"It was initially a trip to Europe, but then COVID canceled it," Kevin Jones said. "And then, my son is a crazy 'Transformers' fan, and we knew there was a new movie in development. Can we go to the set or something like that? Is there a way to go see a movie be made? The folks at Paramount Pictures said we can do something better for Luke."
Luke, who will turn 20 on July 31, and his parents were invited by Paramount Pictures to tour the movie studio that was producing "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
"We're doing the tour and we go into a theater and the director comes out and says, 'Hey, first we are going to show you a sneak peek of this movie ... and the director said, 'want you to do a voiceover,'" Jones said.
After watching the sneak peek, Luke was given lines to read in a sound studio that later made it into the movie.
"His name is in the credits of the movie," Jones said. "He's kind of in the movie. Paramount Pictures and the team doing the movie are totally incredible. Make-A-Wish made this happen and put us in contact with these people. The movie producers ran with it and it was just freaking incredible."
Jones said their family was surprised.
"We were like, seriously? Paramount just kept giving," Jones said.
Luke had two separate and very serious medical situations, Jones said, that required extensive treatment.
"We go back to annual checkups and he has gotten clean bills of health since his last checkup," Jones said.
Jones said Luke is "super shy about it and does not like attention," so Luke didn't want to be interviewed for this story.
"He is obviously extremely grateful for Make-A-Wish and what Paramount did," Jones said. "It was crazy that they said they are putting him in the movie as a voice actor. He is the biggest 'Transformers' fan ever."
Other folks who are participating in this weekend's 48-mile challenge include local teacher Matt Kroll, Telluride Mountain School teacher Emily Durkin, local paramedic Lindsey MacIntire and Telki employee Chris Chase.
"There are going to be some other locals participating in August later, Telluride's marshalls, who could not make it this weekend," Jones said.
Jones said they hope other locals will participate and support their pay it forward effort by choosing to make their own donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"We are super thankful to the athletes that are going to take on this challenge because it's a beast of a challenge. It's running 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours," Jones said. "We start at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. We'll be out running at midnight, 4 a.m. and every four hours."
Luke thinks there might be easier ways for the family to pay-it-forward, but "We like doing challenging things," Jones said.
The routes will start at the Telluride Crossfit gym and will follow a 2-mile loop and a 4-mile section, he said. That includes through the Valley Floor and back to their home base at Hillside.
"We have a few different paths to keep it interesting. The ones in the middle of the night, we are going to be on the bike path," he added.
The challenge wraps up on Sunday afternoon. Donations can be made online all weekend, he said. The family is not accepting personal donations and encourages people to visit https://tinyurl.com/TellurideLuke2023 and use the Make-A-Wish Foundation website link.
