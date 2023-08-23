Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) present a show by Ethan J. Perry on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reflection Plaza in the Town of Mountain Village.
Ethan J. Perry began his music career in Seattle in 2007 and shortly after forming his band, Ethan J. Perry & The Remedy Band. They describe their music as Americana Indie Technicolor Jazz.
Jamie Hawkins, an independent music journalist, said of Ethan’s music, “[It’s like] riding a horse through the desert in space.”
And Rachel Perrell of The Levee Breaking writes, “It’s honest… It’s the super long drive home to visit, remembering the dog you grew up with, and maybe even quietly missing a long put-out relationship.”
He currently resides in Boulder and plans to tour with his band, Ethan J Perry & The Remedy Band, again in the near future after concluding his solo acoustic performances this spring and summer.
The Friday evening show in Mountain Village is free and open to the public.
Perry has released two solo albums, The Bohemian Bitch & Other Songs From Poets Row, his debut album, in 2009, and Night Lights, in 2010.
Night Lights was recorded by Perry in Bozeman, Montana, and brings the mood and setting of the autumn to his music on this album. At times dreamy, at times dark, at times eerie, Night Lights suggests the warmth of a hot fire on a cold autumn night.
The free Music on the Green summer concerts are made possible by sponsors TMVOA, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride Ski & Golf and the Town of Mountain Village.
To learn more about Music on the Green, contact the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) at 970-728-1904 or visit tmvoa.org and facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
