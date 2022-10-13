Telluride is winding down for the season. But the Transfer Warehouse, the historic space so central to the artistic and cultural life of this community, rocks on. Friday afternoon brings Oktoberfest, featuring German food and a selection of craft-brewed beverages from Stronghouse Brew Pub, Smuggler Union’s Brew Pub and Telluride Brewing Co. The latter’s multi-award-winning Face Down Brown American Ale will likely be on offer, and very likely, also, its Mountain Beer, a German-style Kolsch ideally suited to the occasion and perfect for those (as Food & Wine put it) “who can’t choose between an ale and a lager.”
Indeed, why choose: Over the past week, you didn’t have to in the Transfer Warehouse, which offered free live music — as it has pretty much every week over the last two-and-a-half years — by Durango bluegrass band Tone Dog, and “soothing instrumental sounds and vocal harmonies” from Boulder quartet Sturtz.
More than 400 current residents and former residents of Telluride from all over the U.S. descended on downtown last week for a 1970s reunion. What did they pick as a gathering place? The open-air, welcoming Transfer Warehouse (what place better embodies the free-spirited 1970s in a town that is famous for its festivals?).
The Wilkinson Public Library staged its free, multicultural, all-ages “Fiesta for Todos,” in celebration of Hispanic/Latin Heritage Month, in the Warehouse.
And all this was only over the last seven days.
The Transfer Warehouse has welcomed guests — and events — this season from Mountainfilm, Telluride Bluegrass, poetry readings, art exhibits, and the list goes on. It is the cultural hub in a town famous for its culture: unique, quirky, welcoming, rustic-yet-luxe, open to the world yet very much its own place.
And it will soon be even better: bigger, more able to host disparate gatherings simultaneously, replete with a catering space and, as Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones put it drolly, “flushable toilets.” The deadline to restore this historic space is approaching.
“We’re averaging 25,000 visitors a year,” Jones said, remarkable when you consider “how limited the usage is right now, in its current state.”
Transformed, “we’ll have three spaces” for music and art exhibits and literary gatherings and lectures, “really four when you consider the courtyard,” Jones said.
The deadline for historic-restoral donations is Oct. 27; Telluride Arts has raised $11.6 million toward its goal of $20 million.
“I just received a cost estimate for construction this morning,” Jones said Thursday. “We literally hadn’t known exactly how much this would cost, though we did have a very educated guess, based on figures first written on the back of a napkin years ago.”
“The construction estimate-to-build from this morning was almost exactly what we figured” (specifically, it is $100,000 less).
“We’re still raising money to meet the $20 million number,” Jones said. “We’re totally focused on getting this phase of the project completed. We hope to break ground next spring. One of the best contractors in the region” — Cory Fortenberry, of Fortenberry & Ricks — “is working more than full-time, pro bono, to help us.”
The performers who occupy the warehouse in what amounts to a roving cavalcade of talent are what — or rather, who — is most visible about this place. The person responsible for a lot of the warehouse’s success on that front, Austin Halpern, has recently been promoted to programs director. The warehouse is looking to add two new employees: an operations manager and a gallery & programs assistant.
“I’m more of a back-of-the-house person,” Jones said. “For me, the highlight has been engaging architectural firm Olson Kundig, and shifting our design” (the Warehouse became a safe haven for the staging of artistic events and local gatherings during the pandemic, and accordingly, the decision was made to change the design and keep part of the building open to the night sky, and welcoming sunshine, year-round).
“It blows my mind,” Jones said, of “the top professionals who’ve joined our team. We have one of the most knowledgeable contractors around, who knows this building better than anybody. We have the very best sound engineers; the very best historic structural engineers. I have to pinch myself when I’m in meetings with these people. We’re able to take it to the next level.”
To learn more about the warehouse’s capital campaign, or to make a donation, visit telluridearts.org and follow the links.
“We’re hoping for a two-year build, if all goes well, and to begin construction in the spring,” Jones said.
Reach her at kate@telluridearts.org or Development Director Jessica Manno at Jessica@telluridearts.org.
