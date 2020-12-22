If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s given us myriad new ways to play inside. We’re safe at home, either solo or with our pod beloveds, enjoying amusements without having to be shoulder to shoulder with other humans. Admittedly, even playing with your pod can get lonely, so enter Zoom, or other online platforms that can gather a crowd safely without sharing any of the those potentially pesky COVID-19 droplets. And nothing gathers a crowd more than trivia, especially if Mitchell Key is your host. Prepare your mental Rolodex of general knowledge Saturday for a night of trivia, a Boxing Day event hatched by Wilkinson Public Library. The “questioneering,” as Key calls it, begins at 6 p.m.
Before the pandemic, and before he moved to Paonia, Key was the glib epicenter of trivia night at the Cornerhouse. PBR-infused contestants, fueled on tater tots and hungry for prizes — Kenny Rosen’s money, Key would promise — packed the joint on Monday nights. And then, well, we know what happened. A virus brought life as we knew and loved it to a screeching halt. It took some missteps until we figured out that group platforms such as Zoom and Facebook Live could be used for fun as well as seemingly endless government meetings.
Key, an irrepressible sort, was undeterred by the lack of a bar in which to host and so launched weekly trivia contests on Facebook Live in April for a 25-week run.
“That’s longer than a television season,” he pointed out.
While his contests drew upwards of 100 people in the earliest days of lockdown, participation dwindled as the weather turned fair. He pulled the plug when the amount of work that goes into creating fresh games outweighed the number of contestants — by week 25, just 15 or so souls.
Key waxed philosophical on the popularity of barroom trivia.
“It gives everybody a shot,” he said. “Everybody likes to be right. Everyone’s got that one thing you know and they like to demonstrate that in front of other people.”
The word trivia, according to the website Mental Floss, is of Latin derivation and has come to mean “general knowledge,” an offshoot of its earliest, academic connotations.
“The Latin word for a crossroads, ‘trivium,’ gave rise to a Latin adjective, ‘triviālis,’ which was also used more figuratively to mean ‘commonplace,’ ‘vulgar,’ or ‘ordinary’— a reference to the kinds of language or behavior found literally on street corners,” Mental Floss tells us. “This meaning was imported to English in the late 1500s as the word trivial, which has remained in use ever since to describe anything ordinary or trite.”
This Saturday’s trivia night marks but a handful of times Key has performed in his role as “Your Guide on the Questioneering Journey” since the demise of his own trivia nights. A couple of one-off gigs between then and now — including a recent corporate gig (yes, that’s a thing) — means he’ll be sharp and fresh. He reminds players that there is no sense in studying.
“It’s not about having all the answers,” Key said. “It’s about having the right answer at the right time.”
Register by visiting telluridelibrary.org. According to the website, “register as a team or individual, whatever is easiest. Teams should, however, be established before the event begins — there won't be time to pick out teams once the questions start flying! Teams should be no larger than five people. The event will be held through the Library's Facebook Live, so it will be easy to Facetime or Zoom with your team to discuss answers … during the event! Make sure to follow the library on Facebook if you haven't already.”
Prizes will be $100 in local gift cards to the first place winning team, $50 to the second, and $25 for third.
And, of course, the sole rule is, no Googling.
But you knew that.
