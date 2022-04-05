Still sore from dancing away the weekend? Can’t wait to do it again? Well, the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association and Beyond the Groove Productions recently announced the 2022 Music on the Green summer concert series in Mountain Village. The free series takes place each Friday June 3 through Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Mountain Village’s Reflection Plaza, adjacent to the Madeline Hotel & Residences.
“These free Friday shows at Reflection Plaza offer an intimate experience with top class local and national acts. It is quite an eclectic line-up,” said Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions. "It is a chance to relax and socialize, while enjoying live music performances in a small intimate outdoor venue.”
The 2022 lineup, which is a mix of popular local acts and national touring musicians, includes Brent Cowles (June 3), Devon Worley (June 10), U Knew Me When (June 17), Daniel Rodriquez (June 24), Sammy Brue (July 1), Willis Alan Ramsey (July 8), Never Come Done (July 15), RO Shapiro (July 22), Cousin Curtiss (July 29), Taylor Ashton (Aug. 5), Tall Tall Tess (Aug. 12), LVDY (Aug. 19), Foxfeather (Aug. 26), Emily Scott Robinson (Sept. 2), and Sarah Vos & Daniel Wolffe of Dead Horses (Sept. 9).
Mongan brought live music back to Club Red this winter with a trio of shows. She said producers, patrons and players are ready to get back to doing what they love.
“Beyond the Groove produced three shows last winter, dipping my toes back into this live music business as the world emerges from the global pandemic. Artists, workers and audience alike are all ready to experience live music. It is a multi-billion dollar global industry that has been on its knees for two years,” she said. “Artists want to play, fans want to experience, and we all want to work. The bands are playing with a renewed passion and appreciation that is fresh, the fans want to support and are even buying more merchandise than before, and the rest of us are smiling and happy to be producing and working together behind the scenes.”
Similarly, artists want to play the Music on the Green series, too. After canceling the series in 2020, it returned in 2021. Mongan explained she’s receiving more inquiries now than ever before.
“Music on the Green, being produced in the outdoor venue Reflection Plaza, meant there was only one season, 2020, when we did not produce shows. For this summer of 2022 I have booked 15 nationally touring acts, all of whom were eager to confirm a date, either returning to the series (Daniel Rodriguez of Elephant Revival, Sammy Brue, Tall Tall Trees and Emily Scott Robinson) or playing for the first time having had an interest for the last few years (Devon Worley and LVDY),” she said. “After six years of Music on the Green, the word about this series is out among emerging artists, so I am now being offered more talent than when I started in 2017. I continue to be diligent in pursuing the acts that I believe have bright futures, to support them on their way up. So while these artists may not be household names yet, they are all topnotch acts and musicians so the audience can be assured of good quality music.”
The Music on the Green concert series is provided free of charge by presenting sponsor Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Madeline Hotel and Residences, Telski, and the Town of Mountain Village.
To learn more about Music on the Green, contact the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association at 970-728-1904, or visit tmvoa.org or facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
