Landscape photographer Kane Scheidegger will exhibit his larger than life photos at the Ah Haa gallery, beginning with a welcome reception Dec. 4 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The exhibit will run until Dec. 19 with a closing reception on the final day from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
At both receptions, Scheidegger will be talking about his works and some of the different processes involved in creating his pieces.
“He just takes some of the most awesome photos,” said Kathleen Cole, special events and marketing manager at the Ah Haa. “There’s a lot of Telluride photos in this exhibit.”
Cole also noted that several of the pieces on display are a product of a recent adventure Scheidegger took with his family in Arizona, as well.
Scheidegger is a Ridgway native who specializes in large format landscape photography.
“I really strive to give the viewer a unique perspective,” Scheidegger said. As described on his website, Scheidegger strives to “capture Mother Nature’s most captivating moments.”
The artist will have 16 pieces on display at the Ah Haa, eight of which are in large format, some of towering stature, measuring four feet by eight feet.
By utilizing massive prints on canvas, Scheidegger explained, the viewer becomes engulfed by the scene depicted. As a result, they can experience the landscape for themselves, almost as if they were right next to Scheidegger when he took the photo.
“Freezing that moment in time of the magical light, that perfect ski turn, the mountains in all their majesty, simplifying the scene down to its roots and trying to eliminate the clutter,” Scheidegger said.
Scheidegger started his photography career by carrying his camera with him while he hiked and skied.
“I worked really hard on creating works that communicated why a scene was special,” Scheidegger said.
He also explained how he is drawn to photography above other mediums for his personal artistic expression.
“Photography differs in the sense that I really love that it can involve so many activities and I can take it everywhere I go,” he said. “I can do it in all the seasons. In the summer and fall I produce a lot of my color work, once the snow flies I almost only work in black and white.”
Given the grandeur of his works, it is no surprise that Scheidegger finds most of his inspiration in nature.
“Inspirational places for me is anywhere that you feel the grandeur of the mountains, the simplicity of a scene, the colors of the seasons,” he said. “When I am outside experiencing the outdoors is when I have some of my greatest ideas present themselves. Some of my most moving pieces are images that produce a stronger feeling deep down in the heart of my body. Something that speaks to me on a personal level.”
In his piece “Aspenscape,” Scheidegger depicts a snowy scene in an aspen grove while a single animal track weaves through the trees.
“I really like the solitude of this image, as a lone snowshoe hare track leads to his burrow in the wonderfully spaced aspen grove. A reminder that all of us are alone in this world on a basic level,” Scheidegger said. “I love the peacefulness that comes with that solitude but yet, it has a certain brightness about it.”
Another piece, titled “Himalaya Face,” is sized at an impressive eight feet by 18 feet. Scheidegger described the awe-inspiring moment of witnessing the first descent down these particular mountains.
“The mountains looked huge from my perspective and fully engulfed my senses,” he said. “Nature in general is inspirational in the fact that it creates these scenes that are just so perfect, and I try to recreate that feeling for others to enjoy.”
While Scheidegger mostly produces art in the form of photography, he also creates works using mixed media where he paints abstract oil on top of his photographed pieces. Some of these works will also be on display at the Ah Haa.
Scheidegger has a few of his own personal favorite artists at the moment, including Ansel Adams, Rueben Wu, James Turrell and Murray Fredericks.
Despite producing images are awesomely expansive, Scheidegger maintains a genuine humbleness and desire to share when describing his work.
“I am a creative person in general and just love creating things that I feel brighten this little world we live on,” he said.
Outside of the exhibit at the Ah Haa, Scheidegger’s works can be found on display at the Gold Mountain Gallery in Telluride and at his main gallery, Kane Scheidegger Fine Art Photography, in Ridgway.
For more information on his exhibit at the Ah Haa, visit ahhaa.org/calendarize/kane-scheidegger-new-works
