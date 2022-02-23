For Rico’s RC Hall, music is in his bones. Maybe he was born with it. Or maybe the self-described “music mongrel” was destined to pick up a guitar and croon after being raised around the sounds of classic bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Led Zeppelin.
He explained his earliest musical memory involves Hank Snow and the family’s Ford Galaxie 500.
“My first intro to music? My old man bellowing out Hank Snow tunes in the old Galaxie 500 on family road trips when I was a kid,” Hall said. “I grew up in backcountry Missouri listening to The Beatles, Skynyrd, Iron Maiden and Zeppelin, alongside ’80s and ’90s country. I may be a musical mongrel, but lately country and Americana styles have drawn me back in.”
With such varied musical tastes, Hall has created his own unique sound over the years that he now describes as “high-country krunk,” which is inspired by this funky ski town. He’ll share such tunes during Friday’s après ski event at the Transfer Warehouse from 3:30-5:30 p.m. There is no scientific evidence to support this theory, but après ski festivities are often more enjoyable after a good day, or week, of fresh powder, so Friday’s show should be a good time.
Hall has played in Mountain Village before, but he’s looking forward to taking the stage at the Transfer Warehouse. He facetiously hinted that he may be going for a world record on Friday, too.
“I’ve been playing a fair bit in the Mountain Village since COVID, and it’s been fun, so thanks to them. But I’ve been wanting to play the warehouse for a while, so thanks to Jereb (Carter, Transfer Warehouse manager) and Austin (Halpern, exhibitions and events manager) and Telluride Arts for getting me in there. Playing in the Mountain Village is fun, but the Transfer Warehouse is such a cool space and venue, and I’m excited to be playing in there after a great week of skiing,” he said. “I’m blessed to be ‘steeped in the old-timey’ of Rocky Mountain aprés ski culture, and I’m planning on a two-hour set of uninterrupted ‘Wagon Wheel’ solo jam, which will probably be the world’s record. Then I want to build on that to start the Telluride Wagon Wheel Festival, where everyone just plays ‘Wagon Wheel’ all weekend. Hopefully this will finally put Telluride on the map.”
He added, more seriously. “ … Right now I’m playing anything from bluegrass traditionals to Allmans, to Americana and a lot of my own originals.”
Hall is also putting the finishing touches on his first record this year, “Wood, Wire & Whiskey.” Set to be released some time in the spring, Hall is currently working with Durango producer and sound engineer James Mirabal.
“Wood, wire and whiskey? The three most important elements of song writing. As far as subject matter for songs, most of my ideas come from watching ‘Scrapple’ over and over again,” he said. “I’m just finishing up tracks in my home studio in Rico with James Mirabal this week, and then sending those tracks to Austin, Texas, to (producer) Lloyd Maines and his crew to finish up the album.”
Writing and releasing a record seemed inevitable, given Hall’s tune-filled journey, but he explained it’s more so sharing the music with the world that he’s most excited about.
“I’ve kind of always had a beater guitar laying around since I was a kid and knew a few chords and songs, but about 12 years ago I went down the theory and practice rabbit hole, and I popped out the other end with all of these songs to share,” he said. “It’s been an interesting journey getting here, I never gave a lot of thought to the destination, but I’m excited to be working with Lloyd and see what he can do with these songs.”
Halpern said Telluride Arts is glad the Transfer Warehouse can continue to host music this winter.
"We're excited to continually host lots of free, community events throughout this winter featuring primarily local and regional artists," he said. "The Telluride Transfer Warehouse has been such a joyous place for safe gathering throughout the pandemic."
