Artist Meredith Nemirov has been in awe of the surrounding natural landscape from the moment she moved to the San Juans from New York in 1988. The awe has never left her, as evidenced by her new series, Rivers Feed the Trees, which can be seen at MiXX Projects and Atelier at 307 East Colorado Ave.
For the series, Nemirov transformed old U.S. Geological Survey maps by painting directly onto the topography.
"I am starting with an abstract image, the ground, then I add the figure, and then attempt to integrate the figure with the ground," said Nemirov.
At first glance, the pieces from Rivers Feed the Trees look like beautiful nature-inspired, abstract artwork; however, the closer and longer one looks, the more the lines, rivers, and overall topography of the maps start to appear.
The series has been shown at MiXX since last August. Currently, there are six pieces at the atelier, as well as tapestries, small works, and prints by Nemirov. Outside of Rivers Feed the Trees; her work has been shown there for the past five years.
According to Edith Willey, MiXX’s creative director, it has been a "huge hit" since the series was first hung. Nemirov has also led an artist's talk, illuminating art-lovers about her work.
"Every conversation with Meredith is a series of charming insights, revealing more of the unexpected connections that tie her work into the wide and branching network of research that surrounds her artistic practice. Like a river, absorbing tributaries as it runs from its headwaters, her artistic intellect soaks up captivating details that weave their way into her process, which she eloquently fabricated in reverse for us that evening," Willey said about the talk.
This connectivity is evident through Nemirov's numbering of the paintings within the series. The first piece is #450, and the series will continue until she has completed #495. 450-495 represents the wavelength range at which the human eye perceives the color blue.
According to Willey, blue is "the visual representation of the waterways that are the backbone of these paintings."
"I initially planned to continue with it (the series) until the first day of summer 2021. Then I found some additional topo maps, and I still found the painting challenging, so I continued," Nemirov said.
The project first began during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. Nemirov was organizing her studio when she came across some maps of Colorado from when she owned an antique print, map, and book gallery.
"I remembered that I had been captivated by the abstract quality of some of the large folio-size topographic maps from the Hayden Survey of 1877. In the gallery, we would pore over the maps recognizing the names of places we looked at every day. A map from long ago remained so much a representation of our local environment today," said Nemirov in a Jan. 6 post on the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) website.
Nemirov calls the process used in this series a "rewatering of the landscape." Her work directly addresses the issue of climate change and water shortage affecting the American West and Southwest. In some works, beautiful aspen trees grow tall and healthy, as they emerge from the rivers in the Colorado maps. The trees are surrounded by rivers and streams she paints into the topography in other pieces.
"The title represents the interconnectedness, or interdependence, of all of the natural elements in our environment. Specifically, here in the Southwestern U.S. and particularly now at a time of the worst drought in decades," Nemirov said.
Nemirov and MiXX have worked together since 2017, after both of the previous galleries that represented her work in Telluride closed. A friend involved in the local art community referred her to MiXX, and "it's been a great fit," said Nemirov.
"From the future of our climate to the increasingly nebulous end of the COVID-19 pandemic, I know I'm not the first to state how easy it is to slip into despair in the face of these uncertainties," Willey said, "But I take heart in the quiet rebellion of Meredith's approach … never ceasing to learn more, praying for rain and relief, and planting one tree at a time."
