They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of his large-scale, public works of art, that’s how renowned muralist JR prefers to approach it. On Monday evening, racing the forecasted incoming storm, a new mural was installed on the west-facing wall adjacent to the Ghost Town patio, featuring a black-and-white 1943 photograph by 20th-century African American photojournalist Gordon Parks. The new image unfurls in monochrome across two stories of smooth cinder block, the paucity of explanation a purposeful part of the artist’s style.
“It’s a less is more approach,” said Drew Ludwig, gallery and art manager for Mountainfilm, who has brought artists’ work to the Ghost Town wall for the past several years. “The idea is to allow the image to speak for itself.”
That “less is more” approach applies even for the artist himself, who uses the pseudonym JR to maintain anonymity and refers to himself as a “photograffeur,” a portmanteau combining the French words for “photographer” and “graffiti artist.” As a teenager, he began his artistic career as a graffiti artist in the streets and subways of Paris, and while now an artist of international renown, he continues to display his work in public spaces. As stated on his website, “the walls of the world” offer the muralist “the largest gallery in the world,” along with providing an opportunity for conversations and ideas to bloom freely among all members of society.
Contrary to the commonly held conception that murals are always a painted object on a wall, Ludwig noted that JR’s use of photographic reproductions brings new awareness to the versatility of what a mural can be. In this case, it’s a large-scale image printed on thin paper, then pasted onto a wall or surface in large strips.
In the image, a middle-aged African American woman leans out of an open window in Harlem, the hint of a smile playing across her lips as she gazes out over the street. A small collie dog perches next to her on the window sill, eyes alert.
“What we know about the image was that it was made in Harlem in May 1943 while Parks was working for the Office of War Information,” wrote Marc Azoulay in an email, who installed the mural in Telluride. “At the time he was in New York to photograph Duke Ellington and his orchestra at the Hurricane Ballroom in New York City and Richard Wright at his home in Brooklyn Heights.”
Parks was born in 1912, the youngest of 15 children, on a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas. By age 15, he was on his own after being turned out of his sister’s home in St. Paul, working odd jobs to survive. Following turns as a singer, a piano player and a semi-professional basketball player, he eventually purchased a camera from a pawnshop in Seattle at the age of 25, and his future as an iconic documentary photographer was set in motion. For the next several decades, Parks captured images of everyday life, focusing on issues of poverty and civil rights. A multi-talented artist, he also directed films, worked as a musician and composer, painted, and penned over a dozen books.
Now, nearly 80 years after Parks captured the portrait of a Harlem woman and her canine companion leaning into the springtime air of New York City, she lives on in Telluride, along with Parks, an iconic photographer from the past, and JR, an anonymous “photograffeur” from the present. The mural invites viewers to ponder, converse and explore new ideas with whomever they happen to find themselves as they contemplate the work of art.
Indeed, that’s one of the primary functions of public art, observed Ludwig.
“Public art acts as a conversation starter, and that alone is a beautiful thing,” he said.
The mural will remain on display for at least a year, though it’s possible it may stay longer. This is the fifth mural to grace the space.
"Mountainfilm is honored to have Drew leading the charge on public art in our community,” Mountainfilm Executive Director Sage Martin said. “Art brings our community together and this mural captures a moment that inspires thoughtful conversation.”
