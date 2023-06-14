Leftover Salmon brings the party to Telluride Bluegrass Festival

So much of what we all love about the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is wrapped up in the origins and evolution of Leftover Salmon, a band born in the dust and dirt kicked up by its signature slamgrass style and elevated over the years to elder-statesman status among the keepers of the unique festival’s enduring flame.
As mandolinist Drew Emmitt encapsulates it, Leftover Salmon “brings the party!” And they don’t just bring it — they’re of it, the musical personification of a festival anchored in rebellion, where traditions go to be broken.
Leftover Salmon captures every aspect of the festival, starting with their separate and united failing efforts in the band contest.
They couldn’t even win at losing.
“We were really trying to lose the band contest, but we didn’t accomplish that,” Emmitt told the Planet as he drove along I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon before cutting deeper into the mountain. “We came in second-to-last. We must have been a sight.”
It was an approximately 13-piece band called the Left Handed Salmon Spankers, a mashup of Emmitt’s Left Hand String Band, The Salmon Heads and the Chicken Spankers, and they were a product of the ultimate grass roots of Telluride Bluegrass, the campground picking scene.
“Leftover Salmon basically was born in that campground in ’89,” Emmitt said. “We were all there. The Salmon Heads and Left Hand String Band were there, and we put together a band. We met Mark Vann, who was there playing in the banjo contest. It was just to cut up and have fun. That was where Salmon really started.”
Over the weekend, they played at bars like the Roma Bar and the Fly Me To The Moon Saloon, and later solidified their status as a band that never looked back and continues bringing the party to this day. They practically invented some of the campground traditions, though closer investigation finds deeper roots to their jam session ambushes.
“We had the parade through the campground, the Anahuac parade,” Emmitt recalls, highlighting the antics Vince Herman, Vann, Emmitt and the band became famous for.
“We learned it from the Banjo Bullies at RockyGrass,” Emmitt explains. “Pete Wernick and a bunch of banjo players used to go crazy, running into the campground and disturbing people’s jams with banjos all out of tune. Crazy. We were inspired by that. In Telluride, we took it to another level by a bunch of us sneaking up on campfires with instruments, surrounding people’s jam sessions, and then playing some crazy stuff and running away. We added this Austin Lounge Lizards song, ‘Anahuac,’ and that became our theme song. The whole act of doing that became ‘anahuacking.’ We’d have 100 people following Vince around the campground like the Pied Piper.”
Imagine the shock of having your campground pick ambushed by the likes of Vince and Drew, who disappear back into the darkness with barely time to be recognized.
As if creating the band and a campground tradition wasn’t enough innovation for a single year, Emmitt also helped invent the “Festival!” yell that year.
“We were talking about this Star Trek episode, ‘The Return of the Archons,’” Emmitt recounts, where the Enterprise finds a planet where all day “people just walk around like zombies, and then at midnight, they just go crazy and start burning and raping and pillaging. One guy jumped through this plate glass window and started yelling, ‘Festival! Festival!’ When we got to the festival, we started just yelling. And so that year we invented the festival yell, anahuacking, and Leftover Salmon started and 34 years later, it’s all still going.”
You’ll need a Town Park campground pass to find out the current status of anahuacking, but if it’s taken any hiatus, that time is ending.
“I don’t know if I should divulge if it will occur this year or not, but since it is the 50th, I think that we should probably resurrect it,” Emmitt said. “I can’t promise that it will happen. You never know exactly.”
If there’s any characteristic trait of Leftover Salmon, it’s probably their penchant to crank up.
They embraced bands like New Grass Revival, Hot Rize, John Hartford and fused guest influences like Johnny Cash, Steve Winwood, BeauSoleil, and even Earl Scruggs, who first broke with tradition by bringing drums to bluegrass.
“Our sound is kind of based loosely on the new grass, or progressive bluegrass scene, and then we kind of brought a little more rock into it,” Emmitt said. “Providing the drums and electric instruments, we took it kind of up a notch, turning it up to slam-grassing.”
And while some tread lightly on bending traditions, there’s never been much “light” about Leftover Salmon.
“We weren’t polite about it,” Emmitt admits. “We definitely got a lot of pushback at first. We were always kind of the renegades of the festival. It took Craig a few years to even put us on the main stage because I think he was afraid of what might happen.”
After 20 Telluride Bluegrass Festivals as a band (plus an additional six festivals for Emmitt), and 34 years together, Salmon has finally recorded a traditional bluegrass album, “Brand New Good Old Days,” which made the unprecedented feat of hitting No. 2 on the bluegrass charts at the same time as hitting No. 1 on the jam bands charts.
“It's taken Leftover Salmon quite a few years to really be more refined, and really hone in on our sound and writing songs,” Emmitt said. “Getting better at what we do. We were a loose group of hippies. We probably weren’t quite worthy of Telluride Bluegrass at first, but the longer we played and worked at it, the better we got. Telluride’s a great place to grow up as a band.”
Ultimately, Emmitt’s proud of the legacy Leftover Salmon has crafted for itself, from the campground to the main stage.
Their Friday afternoon set should be an epic trip through time and style, with rumors of Sam Bush and a McCoury or three joining in to run the gamut from Bluegrass Boys to New Grass to “Polyethnic Cajun Slamgrass,” all in one set.
“[Our band is about] being wide open, being experimental and enjoying doing it,” Emmitt said as the cell reception faded along the Colorado River. “Turning up the fun factor in bluegrass. We’ve always brought the party, and that’s a big part of our legacy in Telluride.”
