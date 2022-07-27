It’s a venerable fest. You might put it in the same category of iconic San Juan events that Telluride Bluegrass belongs to. It hails from the same era (the 1970s), after all.
Yet the arts and crafts festival known as Ridgway Rendezvous is much lower key than Bluegrass: it’s a two-day swirl of noshing, purchasing, and catching up with friends underneath the leafy canopy of Hartwell Park.
For Weehawken Creative Arts and the Sherbino Theater — which together comprise Ouray’s largest nonprofit arts consortium — ‘Rendezvous’ is more than a laidback processional of paintings, pottery, margaritas and singer/songwriters strumming guitars.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” arts programs director Tricia Oakland said.
More than 100 artists and vendors will be on hand for the 37th annual edition of Rendezvous next month, which takes place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14.
A rotation of local musicians — David Nunn, Donny Morales, Til Willis and more — will sing out from the Main Stage.
Craft beverages will be sipped; fine arts and original crafts will be purchased from Colorado creatives, and those who’ve traveled much farther to get here (the juried fest draws on artisans from all over the U.S.).
Before Rendezvous revs up — and before the Sherbino’s programming team takes a bit of a break, to get it going — there’s more music coming up in Ridgway.
Tonight, for example, salsa/hip-hop/reggae/rock headliner Ozomatli brings the annual Ridgway Concert Series to a rousing close. The band is renowned for their exuberant live shows — but it was the weather that got a little too exuberant last year, when a bolt of lightning, hard by Town Park stage, shut the concert down. Here’s hoping for better weather tonight.
For that matter, “We’re hoping for afternoon monsoons next week,” Oakland said, when Denver duo The Ordinary Two takes the stage at 610 Courtyard, directly behind the Sherbino. The duo’s sound has been described as “an indie-pop dog chewin’ on a jazz bone.”
“They played the Courtyard last year,” Oakland said, which makes them, by definition, back by popular demand. “They’re really fun, and they’ve developed a little bit of a local fan base,” she added. “This will be our only Courtyard show in August. We have to start scaling down and prepping for Rendezvous. We plan it this way.” There are two seatings for The Ordinary’s show on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Two nights later, on Aug. 4, Mickey and the Motorcars will take the stage at the Sherbino.
“We saw a lot of success with (country musician) Corb Lund, in June,” Oakland said. “By virtue of our location, and a lot of the bands that tour here, we’ve tended toward bluegrass/funk/jam bands, and more singer-songwriters. Corb Lund has more of that country sound; his appearance offered us the ability to draw new people in.”
The Motorcars, a band of Braun brothers and compadres who’ve been playing, and touring, together for 17 years, are in the San Juans in support of their alt-country album “Long Time Comin.”
“If you put your heart on your sleeve and say it, it’s the best medicine for people,” brother Micky Braun says of the collection of songs — titled “Rodeo Girl,” “Break My Heart,” “Stranger Tonight” and “Hold This Town Together” — that comprise “Long Time.” Listeners “can lock into it and enjoy the ride.”
Which is exactly what Oakland hopes guests old and new will for music next week, and the Rendezvous two weeks hence.
“It’s our goal and our vision,” she said, “creating something for everyone in the community.”
For a list of events, visit sherbino.org.
