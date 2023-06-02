The countdown to the 50th anniversary of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival (TBGF) is on. Before you know it, fiddles and mandolins will sound from front porches, patchouli and grill smoke will hang in the air, and hula-hooping hippies will wander along the river trail. Of course, the main attraction will be the stellar lineup of bluegrass legends who will take the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage in front of capacity crowds in Town Park, including Grammy winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien.
The Telluride Daily Planet recently caught up with O’Brien while he was at his home office in Nashville preparing for concert stops in his home state of West Virginia, then on to Maryland and Tennessee before he arrives in Telluride.
“That’s how you get to Telluride. You drive all over the place and then you finally get there,” O’Brien laughed. “And you’re happy because you see the waterfall and you know you’re home.”
Notorious for collaborating with other musicians over the years, O’Brien has famously paired with his sister Mollie O’Brien, along with Mark Knopfler, Dan Auerbach, Sturgill Simpson and many others.
“You get feedback from collaborators and things grow,” he explained. “It’s an open conversation: You throw out an idea and someone responds to it and a lot of times you can build on that. And pretty soon, you got something rolling down the road that’s pretty good.”
He points out that some of his best collaborators are in his own band.
“Mike Bub has been a great support over the years playing the bass, along with Shad Cobb on the fiddle,” he said. “And my wife, Jan Fabricius, is my harmony singer and a mandolin player.”
This will be O’Brien’s 46th appearance at TBGF. He missed the first two years, wandered away in 1977 and skipped 2006.
“Sam Bush, you know, he’s got me beat,” O’Brien added. “He came the same year I came and hasn’t missed one since.”
O’Brien said the box canyon on the east end of Telluride is always the main headliner.
“There’s something about the journey to Telluride, and the anticipation it brings, you’re like, wow — where am I?” he enthused. “And then you have this musical experience that unfolds. With the high altitude, people are kind of giddy and that doesn’t hurt things. It raises the atmosphere to — not hysteria — but excitement.”
On Friday, June 16, O’Brien will officially release his new album titled “Cup of Sugar,” marking the first time in his 50-year recording career that he’s made an album of all original material.
“In the past I’ve mixed in some traditional songs and covered songs along with my own stuff, but this time I had a bigger batch of songs to choose from and they provided a vibe — an older man’s perspective — a happy-go-lucky kind of look at life,” he said.
This time around, he allowed the songs to dictate the arrangements.
“I asked myself, is it all acoustic? Is it an electric country record? Is it time to go electric?” he posited. “But I ended up making another pretty eclectic set of acoustic tracks. With session guys like Mike Rojas, Russ Pahl and Jaimee Dick, as well as with my bandmates Mike Bub and Shad Cobb, you just get them in the room and play the song. They find the way.”
He added, “Dennis Crouch came one day when Bub couldn’t make it, and Paul Burch joined in too on a couple. … I had a lot of fun writing the songs and had just as much fun recording them.”
O’Brien wrote three songs on the new album with bluegrass songwriter Ronnie Bowman, whom he’s known for years but never collaborated with before now. Del McCoury lends his signature guitar and tenor vocal on the track “Let the Horses Run.” Other co-writers on the album include Jonathon Byrd, Shawn Camp, and Thomm Jutz.
“My wife, Jan, and I wrote a song called ‘Gila Headwaters,’ a mountain song about the Gila Headwaters down in New Mexico where Geronimo was born,” he noted. “It’s exciting. We’ve been doing some shows and debuting the material already, and we’re getting good reaction. We’ll be ready.”
O’Brien said he’s looking forward to seeing old friends at the 50th anniversary of TBGF — like Sam Bush and Bela Fleck — and becoming acquainted with what they’re up to musically.
“They always come up with something new every year,” he said. “That’s one of the great things about Telluride — it’s the first big event of the year — and for me, it’s the biggest. So maybe you get some new clothes. Maybe you get some new songs. And I got a little of each. It’s like a coming out party. A gathering of the clans. A big extended family reunion.”
The Tim O’Brien Band is scheduled to play Saturday, June 17, on the Main Stage from noon-1:15 p.m. For more information on the TBGF, visit www.bluegrass.com/telluride.
