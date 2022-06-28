Wednesday, June 29
1) Take the 2022 Mountainfilm Festival Survey and you could win a pass to next year’s fest. The deadline for completion is 9 p.m. tonight; a winner will be announced Thursday. The survey is at tinyurl.com/5ac3f9nk.
2) A few tickets remain for Midsummer Gala, the fundraiser for Telluride Theatre at a secret locale this Saturday. Visit telluridetheatre.org to learn
3) Tickets for the popular home tour during Telluride Art + Architecture weekend are selling out fast, as well. Learn more about the return of Art + Architecture later in July and see a schedule at tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
Thursday, June 30
1) Wendy Brooks, longtime Telluride local and Telluride Academy founder, discusses her memoir, ‘Once Upon a Lifetime,’ at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight at 5:30 p.m.
2) Perhaps you'd noticed: the Telluride Plein Air Festival is in town! You may not know about the fun-to-attend Plein Air Quick Draw in Oak St. Park tonight from 5-7 p.m., however (in case of rain, the judging and sale portion of the event will be held in the Sheridan Opera House at 6:30 p.m.).
High Country Hustle performs in the Transfer Warehouse tonight, and donations go to the band. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 1
Bop while you shop: Singer-songwriter Kevin Hause performs today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Telluride Farmers Market on South Oak St.
Young Salt Lake City musician Sammy Brue is the guest at this week’s Music on the Green series in Mountain Village. Catch Brue live in Reflection Plaza this evening from 5-7 p.m. (there’s no admissio charge at this family friendly event).
A Telluride Plein Air Artist’s Choice Preview and Cocktail Party will be held this evening at the Sheridan Opera House from 5-7 p.m. Learn more about the fest at telluridepleinair.com.
Saturday, July 2
Epicurean's delight: The Second Annual Alpine Cookout at the Madeline Hotel today features dishes by a quartet of the Southwest’s best chefs, including Vincent Pham of Salt Lake City, Dean Fearing of Texas, Mark Tarbell of Phoenix and Mark Kissin of Santa Fe. The cookout goes from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Telluride Theatre’s Midsummer Gala is tonight, featuring dinner, cocktails, performances and more in a top-secret Mountain Village locale. The one-night-only event is at 6 p.m.; visit telluridetheatre.org to purchase tickets, if any remain, and to learn more about Telluride Theatre's upcoming programs, including Shakespeare in the Park later this month.
There’s a hot performance this evening by Ralph Dinosaur and his Fabulous Volcanoes in the Transfer Warehouse. The music starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
If you’ve missed a Plein Air art exhibition and sale, you have a chance to catch one today — or, actually, two. Displays and sales take place in Oak St. Park and Elks Park, respectively, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Yonder Mountain String Band performs with Cruz Contreras tonight in a benefit for the Ouray Volunteer Fire Department. The concert is in Ouray’s Fellin Park from 6-9 p.m. (ages 12 and under get in free).
Set your alarm (or let the Fourth of July Parade do it for you): The Town of Telluride hosts a splendid, rousing Fourth of July Celebration on Main Street tomorrow morning, beginning at 11 a.m.
Monday, July 4
After today's Fourth of July parade on Main Street, there’s another tradition in town you might want to partake in: Frosty root beer floats at the Telluride Historical Museum. The floats are on sale as long as they last; sales benefit the museum (a nonprofit institution) and its worthy programs.
Telluride Arts hosts a community party at 8 p.m. this evening in the Transfer Warehouse, featuring DJ Castle. Admission is free (donations will be gratefully accepted).
See the holiday out in style this evening: There's a Fourth of July Celebration Concert at the Sheridan Opera House tonight with Dave Jordan and the NIA, featuring Joint Point. The show starts at 8 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to learn more.
Tuesday, July 5
Ashley Boling leads a historic walking tour around town today. Meet him at the Telluride Historical Museum at 1 p.m. if you’d like to come along.
San Miguel County Poet Laureate Joanna Spindler is the guest for Bardic Trails, the monthly reading hosted by the Talking Gourds Poetry Club, tonight at 7 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events for a Zoom code.
If you haven’t caught ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ yet, fret not: the blockbuster picture screens tonight at the Nugget Theatre at 7 p.m.
