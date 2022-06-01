For 50 years, Rascals Rainbow Rockies has provided local children the opportunity to explore and play their own backyard, while fostering creativity, growth and independence and building a community within a community. It’s what makes the programs so special to so many, executive director Megan Berry explained.
“There's a lot of good traditions that we carry on. The same songs are sung at every graduation ceremony. The same special events are held every year, like the fairy hunt, Rainbow graduation, things like that are carried on year to year and so everybody has these exceptional shared memories,” she said.
The local preschool and day care is holding a 50th anniversary celebration and fundraiser Friday at the Transfer Warehouse from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and available through any families that participate in Rascals Rainbow Rockies or at the door. Sean Mahoney & the Flatliner Express will provide the tunes, while free hors d’oeuvres and champagne will also be available. A slideshow highlighting the past five decades will also be part of the festivities. All ticketholders will be entered in a drawing for a free Telski season pass. A silent auction will feature local prizes, including Wagner skis, SOL paddleboards, festival passes, hotel stays and art, among others.
Berry, who has been with the day care for the past 21 years, explained former board members, employees and families were invited to celebrate the golden anniversary, but anyone and everyone is invited to Friday’s fundraiser, which is the preschool’s first since the pandemic started.
“We're really excited about this celebration, because we haven't been able to have a fundraiser for the last few years. It's our first one back. We've reached out to as many former board members and staff members and parents and kids who attended the program as possible,” she added. “We really just want to make it the biggest community event that we can. It's really kind of a celebration of our town and the children that have grown up here. We want everybody there, even if you haven't had any experience within the programs but are a part of this community or know somebody that has. It's just going to be a big celebration and a big party. We want the whole community to come on out.”
The annual fundraiser accounts for 20 percent of the organization’s budget every year, which is used for general operating expenses. Transforming the shed behind the building on 538 West Colorado Ave. into employee housing is the most current project that needs funding, Berry said
“That's really going to be our focus fiscally in the next year or two is putting money into that,” she added.
Rascals Rainbow Rockies has faced staffing challenges recently, which has slightly affected program sizes and hours, but “everything is back to normal” this summer, according to Berry.
“Our daily operations for the summer camp are back to our field trips and traveling around the county and doing all those fun things like the hot springs and hiking and horseback riding and bowling and all the things so that's what's really exciting about this year is that we're back to our exciting summer travel plans and enrichment excursions,” she said.
The longstanding programs are here to serve local families, especially working parents, that need full-time care during those early years from one to eight years old.
“We’re one of the biggest assets to the community in that way, because we provide that for working families. Of course, we cater to all the local families working or not, but we definitely serve a need for our community,” Berry said.
While she’s given so much to those families and children over the years, Rascals Rainbow Rockies has provided Berry just as much.
“It's been a completely meaningful career. It makes me feel really intertwined in the community and embedded in all these families’ lives. And it's really a beautiful thing. I feel super lucky to be able to do it for so long,” she explained. “I'm having students that were in our programs come back and work with me in the programs, which is kind of full circle, so that's been really great. My kids went through all the programs and now they're coming and helping me out some days. It's really a beautiful thing.”
For more information about the day care and programs, visit rascalsrainbowrockies.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.