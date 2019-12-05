The only movie theater in town is under construction. While we wait until mid-January in the hopes that safety upgrades are completed at the Nugget Theatre, the community is stepping up to fill in. On Wednesday, the Wilkinson Library screened “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” and other television holiday specials so kids didn’t miss out on the free Noel Night film. On Saturday, The Michael D. Palm Theatre is screening “Ford v Ferrari,”starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.in partnership with the Telluride Film Festival. The Palm will also screen “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
With the sudden closing of The Nugget, it was quite a feat to find available times at the busy Palm Theatre, as there’s a Holiday Screening Dec 14, with a double feature of “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Christmas Story.”The Palm continues its Classic Cinema Series with “Full Metal Jacket”(1987) Jan. 24.
With the advent of two new screening services, Disney+ and Apple TV+, and some Oscar-contender films screening on Netflix (“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”), many film lovers will be headed to their couch and skip the movie theaters.
This week, whether you’re headed to the movies or headed to your couch, there’s a lot of wonderful movies to choose from. Happy screening!
One such film that received a limited theatrical release, “Klaus,” is a gorgeous Spanish film and the first original animated feature for Netflix. Written and directed by Sergio Pablos, the style of animation nods toward hand-drawn animation from Disney; the forest is reminiscent of “Sleeping Beauty” or “Bambi.” With gorgeous animation and a comic heart-warming story, the only misstep was casting Jason Schwartzman as the voice of the petulant postman. I believe this movie has a good chance to be a family’s go-to Christmas movie, an instant classic.
Drinks With Films Rating: 4 hot cocoas graced with peppermint candy canes out of 5
‘FOR V FERRARI’
“Ford v Ferrari” is a heart-racing, adrenal rush of a film that is meant for mainstream audiences. Yes, if you love cars or racing or know who Caroll Shelby is, the experience is richer. Once you’ve seen the film, you might find you want to know more about the true story behind this legend. Sure to get an Oscar nomination for Bale, and possibly Damon, the acting is top-notch across the board. It’s hard to believe that Bale and Damon had never worked together before this film. Their chemistry is wonderful. In an interview, Damon (5-foot-10) joked about portraying Shelby (6-foot-3), "I cannot grow for the part. There are limits to what I could do," but he did get a perm to try to resemble Shelby. You’ll enjoy this film, especially in the larger Palm Theatre’s comfy seats.
Drinks With Films Rating: 3 Texas beers slurped straight from the can out of 5
