Wednesday, July 20
1) The Pinhead Institute hosts ‘Robot Rally,’ a free Punk Science session in Ridgway’s Hartwell Park, this morning from 10:15-11 a.m.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform tonight on the Phoenix Bean’s patio from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
3) Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ opens Friday on the Telluride Town Park stage, and runs through July 31. Purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
Thursday, July 21
1) The San Miguel Basin Fair continues through Saturday in Norwood. Visit tinyurl.com/2p95yej2 to see a schedule.
2) Bluegrass outfit Barbaro performs for free tonight in Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza from 6-8 p.m.
3) A much-loved rite of summer, the Ridgway Concert Series, is on for just two more weeks. Up tonight, in Hartwell Park: Sierra Hull with openers AJ Lee & Blue Summit. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 22
1) Friendly competition and fun prizes await at a Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage session today from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library. Registration is appreciated: visit telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The Young People’s Theater performs ‘Rapunzel’s Haircut’ today at the Sheridan Opera House. Performances are free, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
3) R.O. Shapiro is in concert tonight at Music on the Green in Reflection Plaza, from 5-7 p.m. There's no admission charge.
4) Telluride Theatre's production of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ on the Town Park stage opens tonight. Tickets sell out fast; visit telluridetheatre.org to secure a seat. The performance is rain or shine (you're onstage, underneath an enclosure, right along with the players). Show time is 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
1) The San Miguel Fair culminates today with the Junior Livestock Sale and a family dance at 8 p.m. Meanwhile (for those who can’t get enough county fairs in summer), the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo begins today, and goes through July 29 at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
2) Desert Child performs during Happy Hour at the Sheridan SHOW Bar this evening at 7 p.m.
3) Bundle up and bring the kiddos to a Movie Under the Stars screening of the magical musical ‘Encanto’ in Reflection Plaza tonight at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
1) The play’s the thing: ‘Shakespeare in the Park continues its run on the Town Park stage, rain or shine, tonight at 8 p.m. with a performance of the Bard's comedy, ‘All’s Well That Ends Well.’ Tickets are at telluridetheatre.org.
2) AA meetings are seven days a week in Telluride, in person at Christ Church or via Zoom (if you prefer). Tonight’s get-together is at 5:30 p.m.; the Zoom code is 825-3167-0042.
Monday, July 25
1) Heads up, Tweens: The Wilkinson is throwing a trivia-and-pizza party in your honor today at the library at 1 p.m.
2) Stephen Ruhmel, associate director for clinical innovation at Johnson & Johnson, gives a presentation on A.I. and Digital Health at the library tonight at 5:30 p.m.
3) The Met Opera Summer Encore Series is this evening at the Palm Theatre, where ‘The Merry Widow’ screens at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
1) Ashley Boling leads a historically correct, drolly entertaining stroll around town today. The tour departs from the Telluride Historical Museum at 1 p.m., and goes for about an hour.
2) There’s a canine first-aid session for parents of pooches on the Wilkinson Public Library’s patio tonight at 5 p.m. Register to attend at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) The Pinhead Institute offers a free Punk Science session in the Transfer Warehouse this evening at 5:15 p.m.
